The Banks County High School Lady Leopard volleyball program finished the week with the team defeating Stephens County. After an intense match, the girls found a rhythm and pulled out the win.
Coach LaHayne stated it was a tough match, and the girls took a while to find their groove, but they did an outstanding job. She was also equally impressed with freshman Emmie Chitwood.
"It was Emmie's first varsity match, but she did very well for us," LaHayne said. "I was so proud of her. It was an outstanding job by all of our players."
The Stephens County win gave the team a 16-14 record (overall) and 6-2 (area). This also resulted in a three-way tie between Banks, Lake Oconee Academy, and Rabun.
"With our area record 6-2, it all came down to the match with Rabun and Oglethorpe as to whether or not we would hold our second place in the area," the coach said. "At the end of the game on Thursday, I had a text from Lake Oconee Academy's coach letting me know, Rabun lost, and we finished at 2nd place."
The second-place finish secures Banks County as the host of the first round of area matches, held this upcoming Tuesday (10/5). Banks County will take on Elbert County at 5 p.m. and possibly a match against Lake Oconee at 7 p.m. the same evening.
The second round will take place on Thursday, Oct. 7, which is yet to be determined. However, LaHayne believes it will be held at Union.
LaHayne states the team's game plan heading into this week is to "play our game, stay focused and mentally tough."
"I am hoping each one of my players steps up during these matches," LaHayne said. "Now is the time to lay it all on the line. We have every opportunity to lead our area! This week Lillee Parson should be returning after her early-season injury (broken hand). This will be good to have some depth on our sideline to rotate in when players get in a rut. I am so proud of the girls, and I can't wait to see where this week ends. If all goes well Tuesday and the girls show up, we should be making it to the state playoffs. We are hoping for a first or second place spot going into the state tournament that is held on Oct. 20."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.