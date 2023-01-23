The Lady Leopards once again showed their competition what they’re made of this week with two more wins against the East Jackson Eagles and the Fellowship Christian Paladins.
The Lady Leopards won their rematch against the Eagles on Friday with a score of 65-39. They followed this success with an overwhelming win against the Paladins on Saturday with a score of 58-14, a 44-point lead. The team is now 19-3 overall this season and 5-0 in the region competition. As of now, the girls sit at first place in the region bracket, and they have a 12 win streak.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Commerce on Friday for their rematch against the East Jackson Eagles. With a flourish of aggressive and strategic plays, the Ladies once again beat the Eagles with a final score of 65-39.
Despite the slight disadvantage of playing on the opponent’s court, Banks County supporters came out in droves to cheer the team on in their latest endeavor to win the region championship. This was the final time the Lady Leopards would be competing with the Eagles during the competition.
The Lady Leopards won the tipoff at the start of the game, and they were able to take the lead in the first quarter with 15-8. After the first eight minutes, they managed to find their momentum in the second quarter and more than doubled their score from the first. They ran to the locker room for halftime with a score of 35-18 flashing on the scoreboard.
However, neither team was free from some difficulty during the first half. The Lady Leopards discovered that the Eagles were very proficient in steals, and an Eagles player received an injury during the second quarter. Players from both sides took a knee to show their respect for the player, and she was walked off the court to the sound of cheers from all across the gym.
After the short break, the Lady Leopards once again bounded onto the court, ready to take down their opponent for another region victory. The interruption didn’t deter their energy as the Ladies once again outscored the Eagles in the third quarter with 48-29, gaining 13 points to the Eagles 11 points.
With their 19 point lead, the Lady Leopards had a strong advantage going into the final eight minutes, but that didn’t mean they were going to let their guard down. They managed to gain an additional 17 points before the final buzzer sounded, while limiting the Eagles to 10 extra points. With a 26 point lead, the Leopards left the court, pleased with yet another victory to add to their streak.
Kamryn Grier championed the offensive drive with 21 points total, followed by Addison Hoard with 14 points and Carley Segars with 11 points. Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Valentina Torres, Gracie Marlow, and Madison Adams also contributed in points.
Grier was most successful at the net, where she racked up nine successful layups and two-pointers. Hoard and Ryleigh Murphy excelled at the three-point line, where they each made one successful three-pointer each.
Grier, Hoard, and Segars led the defensive effort during the game with their aggressive effort at rebounds, blocks, and steals, winning the possession on the court in order to win the game.
VS FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN: 58-14
The Lady Leopards traveled to Roswell on Saturday to face off against the Fellowship Christian Paladins for the first time this season, where they showed their new region opponent their ferocity on the court. The lead they were able to develop was the largest they’ve managed all season, creating a 44 point gap. The team left Roswell with yet another win under their belts, and with this win they have officially won at least once against every region competitor they’ve faced so far.
“Our team continues to play at a high level on offense and defense,” Coach Steven Shedd explained about the girls’ success so far. “One of the best things about our 12 game win streak right now is the fact that we have played so focused during the entire stretch. We have played aggressively in all phases of the game, and that is what you love as a coach.”
However, Coach Shedd is also looking ahead to what the team can still accomplish. “Another thing that is exciting is that I think our best basketball still lies ahead of us,” he said. “I think we still have areas where we can improve and will continue to work on between now and the state playoffs.”
Kamryn Grier continues to lead the Lady Leopards in points with 21 total during the game against Fellowship Christian, followed by Addison Hoard with nine points. Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Carley Segars, Valentina Torres, and Nazli de La Garza also contributed in points.
Next week, the girls face off against the Fellowship Christian Paladins once again at home on Saturday, Jan. 28, when they will also be celebrating the seniors who have dedicated years of hard work to the team. Their game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
