The Lady Leopards once again showed their competition what they’re made of this week with two more wins against the East Jackson Eagles and the Fellowship Christian Paladins.

The Lady Leopards won their rematch against the Eagles on Friday with a score of 65-39. They followed this success with an overwhelming win against the Paladins on Saturday with a score of 58-14, a 44-point lead. The team is now 19-3 overall this season and 5-0 in the region competition. As of now, the girls sit at first place in the region bracket, and they have a 12 win streak.

