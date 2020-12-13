The Lady Leopards spent no time dwelling on their recent loss to Jefferson on Dec. 8 (67-43) and beat Cherokee Bluff (63-42) on Dec. 11.
CHEROKEE BLUFF
“The girls played solid," Coach She'd said of the Cherokee Bluff game. "They played patiently and ran a good offense. We had three girls in double digits. It is fun to see the girls encouraging each other from the bench and on the court."
Senior Jenna Reeves, who has been in the double digits several times this season, put 20 points on the board.
“She is tearing it up from the line for us,” Coach Shedd commented.
His other senior, Hailey Seahorn, also had a big night with 13 points, and Shedd mentioned that she also helped to shut down one of Cherokee Bluff’s best scorer to just 5 points.
Kamryn Grier, the team’s leading rebounder, put up 11 points. Freshman Addison Hoard helped fill in the gaps from the recent loss of Jacy Ayers, who is out from a recent injury, and put up 8 points for the team.
“We will definitely feel the loss of Jacy and look forward to getting her back. She is one of the toughest kids I have coached,” said Shedd of Ayers.
JEFFERSON
The Lady Leopards fell to the Dragons with a score of 63-42. Top scorers include Grier with 15 points, Reeves with 12, Seahorn with 6, and Hoard with 5. Grier also led the team with rebounds.
Shedd mentioned this year’s team is quite different from the past because of the youth, but youth can carry this team far into the season and future seasons. Shedd said they will focus on continuing to minimize turnovers and make the easy baskets.
The team has a busy week as they travel to both Commerce on Dec. 15 and Madison County on Dec. 18. The girls are 6-3 in the season.
