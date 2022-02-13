The Banks County High School Lady Leopards finished the regular season as the regular-season champions. The Leopards took on Rabun County, winning with a final score of 38-59.
The Leopards traveled to face the Wildcats on Friday evening.
The game's top scorer was junior Kamryn Grier, who led in both points and rebounds. She had 14 points for the team. Ryleigh Murphy added 9 points, along with Addison Hoard with 6 points.
The team enters the region tournament as the #4 seed and will once again travel to Rabun County to face the Wildcats. The Wildcats are ranked #1 in 8AA, and the Leopards will face a definite battle to emerge as the higher seed.
Players Grier and Hoard have been relied upon heavily this season in multiple roles. Coach Shedd will continue to utilize them and the rest of the Lady Leopards as they finish the season in the hopes of advancing further into the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.