The Banks County High School Lady Leopards faced Rabun and Elbert in back-to-back games last week.
The Lady Leopards faced Rabun, 4-0 and ranked 1st in the region, at home on January 25. Kamryn Grier led the Lady Leopards during the first quarter with 10 of the team's 11 points. The Leopards put 12 more points on the board and headed into half-time with 22 points. During the second half, the Wildcats widened the gap, leading to the final score of 39-73 in favor of Rabun.
Grier scored 15 points, followed by Kalyn Beasley and Carley Segars with 7 each.
ELBERT GAME
The Leopards then faced Elbert County on January 28. Again, the Leopards had the home-court advantage against the Blue Devils. In the first half, the Leopards poured on strong against the state-ranked Blue Devils. With big plays from Grier and Addison Hoard, the team held Elbert to a close score. The Leopards had 18 points from players Grier, Hoard, and Madison Adams in the first quarter. The Leopards were only trailing by a few points when headed into the half.
Elbert came out of the locker room with a new game plan, and the Leopards had a hard time responding, and the score began to widen late in the third. At the end of the fourth, the final score was 45-66. The loss put Banks 0-4 in the region.
The game's top scorers included Grier with 18 points, Hoard with 8 points, and Madison Adams with 7 points.
"Elbert has a very good team," Coach Steve Shedd said "They are ranked #1 or #2 in the state. We had an awesome first half against them. Our goal was to keep it close in the second half and give ourselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter. However, everything that worked in the first half seemed to fall apart in the third quarter, and they pulled away from us for the win. We just have to give them credit."
The team will face Union and Rabun again to end the regular season. The region tournament will begin at the end of February. Locations will be dependent upon the team's finish during the tournament.
