After a tough week, the Banks County High School Lady Leopards basketball team is looking to fight back and earn a win against Franklin County this week.
“Right now, we are suffering from some unfortunate injuries that have made the last couple of games difficult," Coach Shedd said. "I am proud of how the team never gives up. We were down by 14 points this past weekend in a game against a very good North Gwinnett team. We fought hard and played the best we have all season. We are learning from our losses and I am confident we will be a much better team by region play."
The team faced East Hall, Commerce and North Gwinnett, and although the scores resulted in a loss, each game the lost was held to just under 5 points.
East Hall Loss 22-27
Top scorers: Kamryn Grier-11 points, Addison Hoard-5 points, Madison Adams-3 points.
Commerce Loss 33-35
Top scorers: Kylie Hopper-10 points, Hoard-7 points, Reese Murphy-5 points, Carley Segars-4 points
North Gwinnett Loss 58-63
Top scorers:Hoard-20 points, Grier-14 points, Kalyn Beasley-8 points, Segars-7 points, Adams-6 points.
