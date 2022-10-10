The Lady Leopards finished their regular season this week against Jackson County, Elbert County, and Tallulah Falls, coming out with a win and two losses. However, they played a very close game with the Tallulah Falls Indians that had spectators on the edge of their seats for the entirety of the evening.
Next, the Lady Leopards will compete in the first round of the area playoffs in order to make another appearance at the state tournament.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Jefferson on Tuesday to compete against the Jackson County Panthers and the Elbert County Blue Devils, ending the night with a loss against Jackson County and a win against Elbert County.
The team faced off against the Panthers on the court first, coming out with a score of 11-25 in the first set and 8-25 in the second set.
The Panthers once again proved to be a tough competitor for the Lady Leopards, but the game wasn’t without excitement on the Banks County side.
The Lady Leopards showcased their defensive proficiency with a team effort on service receives and digs, resulting in the Panthers only making seven total aces successfully. Addison Hoard led the pack, along with efforts from Lola Pruitt, Shayna Vickery, Emmie Chitwood, Bacey Ausburn, Lillee Parson, Madison Adams, and Jadelyn McClure.
On offense, McClure, Hoard, and Pruitt led at the net with four kills.
The team turned things around when they went up against the Elbert County Blue Devils immediately after their loss. They won the first set with a score of 25-5, and came back in the second set to finish it off with 25-11.
This time around, the Lady Leopards exhibited their offensive skill set with Hoard and McClure leading in kills, along with Pruitt, Chitwood, Adams, Ausburn, and Parson. McClure and Ausburn also led in aces along with Hoard and Pruitt.
Though their offensive game was the highlight of the Elbert County match, their defense was still a force to be reckoned with. Chitwood led the effort in digs, as well as successes from Ausburn, Pruitt, Parson, and Hoard.
On Thursday, the team traveled to Tallulah Falls for one final showdown against the Tallulah Falls Indians before their effort in the area playoffs. The teams decided that they would play to win three out of five sets.
While Tallulah Falls may have gained the final victory, the Lady Leopards played their hardest until the last second, causing the bleachers to erupt in cheers with every point gained.
The team finished off the first set with a score of 18-25, following with a victory in the second set after going through a set point battle with the Indians with 28-26. They ended the night with a third set score of 22-25 and the fourth set with 17-25.
“I was so proud of them Thursday night,” Coach Whittney LaHayne beamed. “They played with every bit of heart and dedication that they have! Everyone there was bragging on them. Even the coach from the other team said it is getting harder and harder to beat us, and that they have to bring their A-game when we play.”
Defensively, the team flourished as they worked together to keep the ball in play.
Abby Irvin worked together with McClure to block the ball back into the Indians’ court, gaining four points for their efforts at the net.
Hoard spearheaded the effort on digs, along with McClure, Pruitt, Ausburn, Chitwood, Vickery, Irvin, Parson, and Caitlin Bernier. The team also did exceptionally well in service receives, with Pruitt gaining 25 service receives alone during the game. Hoard, Vickery, Parson, Chitwood, Bernier, Ausburn, and McClure also aided in receiving.
McClure led in both kills and aces for the team, racking up 11 kills and two aces during the four games. Pruitt also helped on offense with nine kills and one service ace. Hoard and Ausburn made seven more kills between them, and Bernier also gained two points for the team for her aces.
“Having formerly coached at Tallulah, I obviously wanted to take the win,” LaHayne continued. “But honestly, Thursday night was a win in my book. The set we did win was such a victory and an accomplishment for us as a team.”
The Lady Leopards begin their fight to the state playoffs next week, when they will go up against the Union County Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 13, at home for the first round of the region tournament. If the team wins on Thursday, they will travel to Athens Academy on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the final round of area playoffs, where they will be competing for a spot in the top four in order to secure another appearance at the state playoffs.
