The Lady Leopards have finished their regular season as the #1 seed in the regional tournament after achieving a perfect 8-0 record in the region title games. Over the course of this season, they have built a reputation on the court as a team that is difficult to beat and that gives their all for the entire 32 minutes of the game. They finished their regular season with an overall record of 22-3.
The Lady Leopards went up against the Union County Panthers on Tuesday, beating the Panthers in a rematch with a final score of 46-21. On Friday, they traveled to Athens Academy, where they won a very close game against the Spartans with a score of 38-36, the difference of a two-point shot.
The gym was filled with spectators milling about the stands and the concessions as they waited for the warmup to conclude. Many fans held signs and pictures of Kamryn Grier’s face, who was set to make her 1,000th rebound before the night’s end. Lady Leopard fans were eager to see whether their hometown team would pull through with yet another win under their belts, anticipating a new victory to add to their already long streak.
The Lady Leopards entered the court as the house lights dimmed and the blue spotlight shone. The cheerleaders accompanied the applause from the crowd with a stomp and clap rhythm, encouraging the team to face their old challenger with everything they had. They took their places on the court and waited for the referee’s whistle to signal the game’s beginning.
In the first quarter, the Panthers took the tipoff advantage, but they were unsuccessful in shooting a basket before the Ladies rebounded and hustled toward the opposite goal. Addison Hoard managed to make the first successful three-point shot of the night, giving both the crowd and the Panthers a small taste of what they could expect for the remainder of the game. The Lady Leopards ended up taking the first quarter with 10-0.
In the second quarter, the excitement of the crowd reached a fever pitch as Grier inched closer and closer to her 1,000th rebound milestone. She finally hit her goal with one minute and 50 seconds left on the clock before halftime, making the stands shake as the crowd stood for the applause, waving pictures of Grier in the air in celebration of her achievement. Afterwards, the Lady Leopards retreated to the locker room for halftime, the scoreboard reading 25-4 in their favor.
The Panthers returned to the court, ready to give the Lady Leopards a more aggressive fight, but the short break did not hinder the Ladies momentum as they continued to outscore the competition by a large margin. The third quarter ended with 40-12.
In the final eight minutes, the Panthers outscored the Leopards, but their increase in points wasn’t enough to catch up with the Ladies’ substantial lead. As the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Leopards took the win once again with a final score of 46-21.
Hoard championed the offensive effort this time around, leading the team with a total of 12 points. She is followed by Grier with 10 points and Carley Segars with eight points. Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, Madison Adams, Gracie Marlow, and Maggie Irvin also contributed in points.
Grier led on defense in the first half with the most rebounds, along with Hoard and Reese Murphy, who not only rebounded well but gained multiple steals from the other team.
In the second half, Segars led the effort alongside Grier with more rebounds and blocks to prevent the Panthers from catching up with their lead.
The Lady Leopard met the Athens Academy Spartans for a rematch on their court, and they left with the last win of their regular season after one of the closest games they’ve played. They ended up winning by a two-point difference of 38-36.
“The game on Friday with Athens Academy was a tough game,” Coach Steven Shedd said. “The environment was extremely loud and our team faced some adversity. However, I am very proud that they were able to overcome that adversity to get the close win.”
Coach Shedd ended his statement with praise for Athens Academy’s efforts as well, and is thankful that their game was the one that concluded their regular season.
“I have to give Athens Academy a lot of credit because they had a great game plan and they played extremely well,” he explained. “We really needed a game like that going into the region tournament and the State playoffs because we are going to play in tough environments like that moving forward.”
Because the Lady Leopards are the first seed in the region, they will be hosting the semifinals and finals of the girls 8AA region tournament. The semifinals will be held on Feb. 14 starting at 6:00 p.m. The finals will be held on Feb. 16, with the consolation game beginning at 6:00 p.m. So bring your friends or a Valentine’s date and come out to support your Lady Leopards in the region tournament.
