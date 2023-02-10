MAKES MILESTONE

Kamryn Grier is congratulated for 1,000 rebound milestone.

The Lady Leopards have finished their regular season as the #1 seed in the regional tournament after achieving a perfect 8-0 record in the region title games. Over the course of this season, they have built a reputation on the court as a team that is difficult to beat and that gives their all for the entire 32 minutes of the game. They finished their regular season with an overall record of 22-3.

The Lady Leopards went up against the Union County Panthers on Tuesday, beating the Panthers in a rematch with a final score of 46-21. On Friday, they traveled to Athens Academy, where they won a very close game against the Spartans with a score of 38-36, the difference of a two-point shot.

