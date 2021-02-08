The Lady Leopards finished the regular season last week and will enter the region tournament as the third seed. The Leopards faced Union and Elbert and walked away with a win and a loss.
ELBERT
The girls traveled to Union on Feb 3 and secured a win with a score of 46-38. Scorers included Carley Segars with 15 points, Addison Hoard with 10 points, Kamryn Grier with 9 points, Hailey Seahorn with 7 points, Madison Adams with 3 points and Kalyn Beasley with 2 points.
Coach Shedd commented that he is incredibly proud of how the team has fought through adversity with injuries and COVID.
“I love how this team has continuously fought, and each game, a new player, has stepped up," he said.
He added that the Elbert County game allowed the defense to step up and give his players chances to score when needed.
RABUN
The girls had a specific goal to accomplished as they traveled to Rabun on Feb 5 to secure the #2 seed for the region tournament.
Shedd felt that their chances were pretty good headed into the game after their big win against Union. However, the girls couldn’t get the momentum going against the Wildcats.
The Leopards came out strong in the first quarter, but the Wildcats poured on strong and outscored the Leopards 64-34. The girls only had one player in double digits; Grier had 12 points. Madison Adams and Hoard both chipped in with 7 points.
With the loss, the girls will go into the region tournament as the #3 seed and face the #2 seed, Rabun County. The game will be held at the Leopard gym, with the time and date to be announced later.
