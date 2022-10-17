CRAWFORD

Lindsey Crawford leads the defense on the pitcher's plate at a recent game.

 Photo by Hannah Caudell

The Lady Leopards Softball team finished their regular season with their biggest landslide win against East Jackson with a final score of 23-3, propelling them into the GHSA Fastpitch Softball Super Regionals.

The Lady Leopards traveled to Commerce on Tuesday for their last showdown against the East Jackson Eagles, where they gave it their all in their final region match before the area playoffs.

