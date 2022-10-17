The Lady Leopards Softball team finished their regular season with their biggest landslide win against East Jackson with a final score of 23-3, propelling them into the GHSA Fastpitch Softball Super Regionals.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Commerce on Tuesday for their last showdown against the East Jackson Eagles, where they gave it their all in their final region match before the area playoffs.
The Eagles sharpened their talons for a comeback against the Leopards, but the Lady Leopard pack spent their time at the batter’s plate making run after run, eventually gaining a 20-point lead.
Marysa Rylee, Allison Murphy, and Ryleigh Murphy led the team in runs, gaining three each. Kynlee Griffin, Reese Murphy, Trinity Haynes, Laken Brown, Jodie Hood, Shelby Speed, MaCayla Rice, and Lindsey Crawford also racked up runs for the team to determine their decisive victory.
Both Jacy Ayers and Crawford led on the pitcher’s plate to limit the amount of runs the opponent could gain. Crawford made five strikeouts for the night, while Ayers made two, totaling seven outs in the three innings played.
Their hard work has placed them 2nd in the 2A Region 8 playoffs, giving them a spot in the GHSA Fastpitch Softball Super Regionals.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Lady Leopards will be traveling to Chatsworth to take on the North Murray Mountaineers in their first bracket. From here, the Lady Leopards will be attempting to forge a path towards Columbus to compete against teams across the state for another chance at the state title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.