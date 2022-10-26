The Lady Leopards Softball team finished the 2022 season with an appearance in the GHSA Fastpitch Softball Super Regionals, where they took on the North Murray Mountaineers and the Eagle’s Landing Christian Chargers twice for a chance at Columbus. While the team was victorious twice over the Mountaineers, the Chargers managed to get the upper hand, ending the Lady Leopards’ season as region runner-ups.

The Lady Leopards faced off against North Murray first, winning the first round of the tournament with 10-2 and coming back to reign victorious a second time with 10-3.

