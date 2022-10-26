The Lady Leopards Softball team finished the 2022 season with an appearance in the GHSA Fastpitch Softball Super Regionals, where they took on the North Murray Mountaineers and the Eagle’s Landing Christian Chargers twice for a chance at Columbus. While the team was victorious twice over the Mountaineers, the Chargers managed to get the upper hand, ending the Lady Leopards’ season as region runner-ups.
The Lady Leopards faced off against North Murray first, winning the first round of the tournament with 10-2 and coming back to reign victorious a second time with 10-3.
Kylee Brooks and Allison Murphy led the offensive team effort in the first game, along with Alexus Humphries, Jacy Ayers, Lindsey Crawford, Marysa Rylee, and a courtesy run by Reese Murphy.
Brooks, Humphries, and Ayers spearheaded the effort in the second matchup, along with Ryleigh Murphy, Reese Murphy, and Allison Murphy.
Crawford led on the pitcher’s plate for both games, racking up nine total strikeouts with her pitching prowess alone.
The second and fourth games in the tournament proved to be a challenge for the Lady Leopards as they went up against the Eagle’s Landing Christian Chargers, losing the first game by a short margin with 2-1 and the second game with 7-0.
The Lady Leopards kept it close in the first matchup, but the victory slipped through their fingers by one point. The Chargers managed to get their first run in the first inning, followed by a back-and-forth battle between the Leopards and the Chargers, neither one allowing the other to gain any ground for three innings.
The Chargers secured another run in the fifth, but the Lady Leopards met that effort in the sixth inning with a run from Shelby Speed. However, their loss guaranteed another showdown between the two teams after the Leopard’s second victory against North Murray.
The Lady Leopards ended their season with one final stand against Eagle’s Landing Christian, concluding their overall season with a record of 18-11 and 6-3 in the region and securing the region runner-up title.
While Banks County did not make a run in the last game, close efforts were made by Humphries, Crawford, Carlie Segars, and Kynlee Griffin, who batted their way into first base during the game.
Ayers pitched against the Chargers for both games, earning seven strikeouts total between the both matchups, the season’s final testament to her pitching strength.
After their appearance at the GHSA Fastpitch Softball Super Regionals, Coach Derrick Davis expressed his pride for the team and the season they’ve had.
“Our girls played and fought hard throughout the tournament,” Davis said, sharing his conclusory thoughts on their overall season.
Davis also reminisced about his time with the softball program, and though it's been a short time since he became the head coach of the team, he explains that his time spent in the program has been precious.
“I will say that the last year and a half coaching and leading this program has been a blessing to my life,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.