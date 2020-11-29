There was no time off for the Lady Leopards during Thanksgiving break, and their hard work showed, as they finished the week with two wins.
The girls began the week with the first matchup against ranked #4 Wesleyan Wolves. Sophomore Jacy Ayers (18 PPG this season) led the Lady Leopards with 16 points, followed by Kalyn Beasley with 5 points. The Leopards held close to the Wolves during the first quarter but could not rally back during the second half, and the Leopards fell with a loss of 66-36.
The girls played nearby rival East Hall on the 24th. Ayers led the Leopards again with 23 points, and senior Jenna Reeves contributed with 6. Several other girls got in on the action, Kamryn Grier and Hannah Johnson, Kylie Hopper, Beasley, and Madison Adams. Sophomore Gracie Marlow stepped up big as she put in the winning basket with a free throw shot to help the Leopards secure the win. The final score was 44-43.
Banks took another win as the defeated Winder at the AP Showcase at Buford Stadium. The game stayed tight until the third quarter when the Leopards scored 21 points. Ayers, who has consistently shined for the girls this week, produced 17 points in the game. Reeves contributed 13 and Grier with 8. Freshman Carley Segars helped with the win with 8 points.
Coach Shedd stated the girls are doing some great things, but he is still waiting on the team to reach its full potential as they await players still recuperating from injuries. “Jacy Ayers has been the model of consistency for our team, Kamryn Grier has been huge on the boards, and it has been great to have Jenna Reeves back.”
Although the team is young, the team has played exceptionally well. Shedd also stated that with continued practice, the return of all players, and the focus on cutting down on turnovers, the team can potentially do great things.
The Lady Leopards are 3-1 overall and will play on December 1st against the Commerce Tigers at home.
