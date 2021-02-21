The Banks County High girls basketball team defeated Union and finished third in the region. The final score was 49-45.
The team faces Heard County on Tuesday night, Feb. 23, for the first round of state playoffs. The team will travel to Heard County for the game, which will begin at 6 p.m.
“We knew it was going to be tough to beat Union three times, but I am proud of the way our team fought in the second half to pull out a win,” said Coach Shedd.
The Lady Leopard managed to minimize Union County Panthers scoring offense to just 23 points in the first half. The Leopards heavily utilized post player Kamryn Grier, who had 10 points during the half.
Union County came on strong after the halftime break and was able to shut down the Leopard offense. They held the Leopards at nine points during the third quarter.
The Panthers were able to secure a momentary lead during this quarter, but the Leopards did not give up. Shedd said the team was down by six points, but the team kept fighting their way back in the lead.
Addison Hoard came alive during the half and put up 11 points, with two of the three-pointers. Carley Segars also chipped in with 9 points.
With only 3:57 left in the fourth quarter, the girls led with 41-38. Union County never stopped fighting and quickly answered, and with .45 seconds left in the game, the score was 47-43. Grier was able to bring the Leopards up to 49, and the Union County Panthers finished with a loss. The final score was 49-45.
Shedd said he knows his team has what it takes to fight back, especially since the team has faced a tremendous amount of adversity this season, but he is confident that the team is not only battle-tested but can meet the challenge of state playoffs.
Kamryn Grier and Jenna Reeves were selected to the 8AA All Region Team. Hailey Seahorn, Kalyn Beasley, Addison Hoard, and Carley Segars were selected as Region 8AA Honorable Mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.