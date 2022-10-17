The Lady Leopards volleyball team sparred with the Union County Panthers on Thursday for the fourth place spot in the region, but while the Lady Leopards fought hard, the Panthers overcame with a final score of 2-0.
The Lady Leopards were tied with the Union County Panthers for fourth place in the region before their matchup on Thursday, and it was anyone’s game. Banks County won their first match against Union back in September, but Union came back a week later and beat the Lady Leopards in a three set showdown. Their final matchup would mark the tiebreaker for a spot in the final round of the area playoffs.
The two teams kept in close during both matches. Neck and neck, each team would pull forward by a few points, only to have the other catch up shortly after. Teeth bared and claws out, the cat fight went on for an hour before the victory was called in favor of the Panthers, having won the first set with 25-20 and the second set with 25-19.
It may have marked the end of the 2022 season for the Lady Leopards, but the team didn’t leave the court, or finish their season, without a fight.
“I told the girls from the beginning that we were going to be playing harder teams than we have in the past,” Coach Whittney LaHayne said as she reflected on the season. “The girls rose to play each team with determination and tenacity, and we’ve shown a lot of growth just from the beginning of this season.”
Despite the loss on Thursday, LaHayne says that she is already looking towards the future for the team.
“I believe next season will be our time to really shine,” LaHayne said. “These girls have grown so much since the beginning of the season, not to mention since the beginning of the season last year. I am proud of each and every one of them. In the midst of the season it is hard to recognize that we are still so young, because we are so advanced in our play. But to only be a third year high school program, these girls are on fire. We will continue to grow and advance and I cannot wait to watch this growth and the achievements they’ll make.”
