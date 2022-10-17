The Lady Leopards volleyball team sparred with the Union County Panthers on Thursday for the fourth place spot in the region, but while the Lady Leopards fought hard, the Panthers overcame with a final score of 2-0.

The Lady Leopards were tied with the Union County Panthers for fourth place in the region before their matchup on Thursday, and it was anyone’s game. Banks County won their first match against Union back in September, but Union came back a week later and beat the Lady Leopards in a three set showdown. Their final matchup would mark the tiebreaker for a spot in the final round of the area playoffs.

