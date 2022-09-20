The Lady Leopards volleyball team faced off against some tough competition this week as they went against Providence Christian Academy, Fellowship Christian, and Union County. Despite three close losses and one win against Union County, Coach Whittney LaHayne says that the team has been working hard to match the competition in a new region.
VS. PROVIDENCE CHRISTINA, 0-2
VS. FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN, 0-2
The fight against the Providence Christian Academy Storm proved to be a challenge for the Lady Leopards as they played their second match for the region title. The team kept the score close in the first set with 16-25, but with Providence Christian gaining the upper hand, they managed to garner only half of their score in the second set with 8-25.
“Last week was tough, but now we know what to expect when it comes to several of our area competitors,” said LaHayne.
Lola Pruitt and Emmie Chitwood led the team in offensive play for the game. The two totaled five kills during the match.
Pruitt, Addison Hoard, Shayna Vickery, and Jadelyn McClure kept the ball up on defense, totaling 19 digs between them.
After the game against Providence Christian Academy, the Lady Leopards geared up to face the Fellowship Christian Paladins. The two teams stayed neck and neck for the entirety of the two matches, with Fellowship Christian barely scratching the surface of victory with two set points at the end of the second set. They ended the first set with 23-25, and the second set saw a back and forth battle for dominance with a conclusive score of 26-28.
“The losses against Providence and Fellowship were tough,” LaHayne said. “I hope that when we see Fellowship again we are prepared, because that is a game we can win.”
McClure led in offensive kills with 11 between both sets, along with Pruitt and Hoard, who racked up three each. Pruitt also helped the team with three service aces, while Abby Irvin and Bacey Ausburn led at the net with blocks.
Vickery championed the defensive battle with 12 digs, along with many dives from Lillee Parson, Pruitt, Hoard, and Ausburn.
The Lady Leopards had a chance for a rematch against Providence Christian Academy on Thursday, but even though they lost the rematch, they were able to hold their own on the court despite the difficulty with 11-25 in the first set and 18-25 in the second.
Pruitt, Chitwood, and McClure once again anchored the team in offensive strategy with five kills between Pruitt and Chitwood and two aces by McClure.
The team effort on the defensive wa apparent as Hoard, Pruitt, Vickery, Ausburn, and Chitwood got the ball back into play with digs and receives.
Though they lost the rematch against the Providence Christian Storm, victory was on the horizon for the Lady Leopards as they entered their last match of the week against the Union County Panthers. The cat fight was a close one between the two teams, but the Lady Leopards clawed their way to the top with 25-17 in the first set and a winning set point in the second set with 27-25.
“The win over Union was huge, and I hope we can ride that win and take with us what we learned about the team through to our rematch next Tuesday,” LaHayne said.
Offensively, the team sharpened their fangs with kills from McClure, Chitwood, and Pruitt, totalling 11 between them. Pruitt also led the team in aces for the match, along with Parson and Caitlin Bernier.
Defensive plays saw the Lady Leopards taking out their claws for digs and receives. The pack was led by Hoard with 13 digs, along with Pruitt, McClure, Vickery, and Chitwood.
The Lady Leopards will be playing all away games next week with a rematch against Union County in Blairsville, along with Athens Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 20. On Thursday, Sept. 22, they face both Athens Academy and East Jackson for a second round in Athens.
