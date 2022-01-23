The Banks County High School Lady Leopard basketball team is currently ranked 4th in region 8AA, after playing region contenders of Elbert and Union. The Leopards and the Wildcats will go head to head this week at the Leopard Den on January 25.
Even though the Leopards are ranked 4th, all-region games have been close, some only a few points separated the winner from the loser. Region 8AA is highly competitive and has some of the best players and schedules within the state.
The Leopards led Union in the 1st quarter with 17 to 13, but Union poured on strong in the second half and outscored the Leopards 44-57.
Coach Steve Shedd said of the game, "It was definitely disappointing. I have to give a lot of credit to Union because they are no doubt the most improved team in the region. I believe we played a solid 1st half but did not take advantage of putting them away when we had the chance. We focused on their post player and did a good job of limiting her point production with double teams. However, sometimes when you play that type of defense, you leave other people open for outside shots, and they did a good job making those shots. We really hope that when we see them again, we can earn a split with them."
The Lady Leopards saw the return of all-region player Kamryn Grier, who has been sidelined to injury. Grier had 17 points for the team. Carley Segars added 12, Addison Hoard added 8, and senior Kalyn Beasley contributed 7 apiece.
The team traveled to Hebron to face the defending state champions. The score was 37-57; however, Shedd stated he was proud of how his team played.
"Other than the first quarter, our girls played really well against them," he said. "We went down 24-5 in the 1st, which you can't allow yourself to do against such a good team. However, we played solid defense the remainder of the game and had a lot of momentum at times. This game is just an example of how tough our schedule has been this year. We feel good about the way we are playing right now and hope that it continues through our remaining region games because we still have a lot left to play for."
