The Lady Leopards brought the heat this week as they won all three matchups against Habersham, Franklin and Commerce.

The team won their away game match on Monday against the Habersham County Raiders with a score of 40-24, as well as their Tuesday night rematch against the Franklin County Lions, getting a second taste of victory with 61-37. But perhaps their most proud moment of the week came on Friday, when they won their home rematch against cross-town rival Commerce with 72-44 and celebrated the lives of cancer survivors during their Coaches vs. Cancer event, where it was announced that the teams had raised $5,000 toward the charity.

