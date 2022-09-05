The Lady Leopards softball team found success on the plate and in the field this week with big wins against Commerce and Rabun County.
This week, they spent less time on the field and more time at bats during games, showing that their offensive play is catching up to match their defensive proficiency.
This week marks five straight wins for the Lady Leopards going into week five of playoffs as they prepare to up their game for their first region match against Union County on Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Lady Leopards met the Commerce Tigers for a rematch on their field on Tuesday with gloves fitted and bats ready to swing. Coach Derrick Davis said that the team has been working exceptionally hard at their offense at bats, and it seems that the training has paid off.
“Offensively, we turned the page and got it going in the right direction,” Davis explained. “The girls changed a few approaches and swings and success at the plate followed for many. Commerce was a great victory for us. Falling behind 2-0 early, we caught fire and it was all gas and no brakes from then on.”
The Lady Leopards ended the night with a seven point lead on the Tigers, their success in this game rivaled only by their huge victory against Pace Academy and their game against Rabun that following Thursday.
The Lady Leopards struck out the Wildcats in a five inning game, ending when a mercy rule was declared in favor of Banks County.
The Lady Leopard Softball team is often known for its defensive plays, but it was their offensive strategy that shone through on Thursday night as they hit ball after fast-pitched ball in order to score runs.
They started off strong in the first inning, when Jodie Hood, Carlie Segars and Alexus Humphries combined their efforts to make the first outs of the night, along with pitcher Lindsey Crawford.
In the bottom of the first inning, Reese Murphy (courtesy of Crawford), Jacy Ayers, and Humphries scored the first three runs of the night, marking the beginning of their offensive dexterity at bats.
They followed their three run lead with nine more runs in the bottom of the second inning by Allison Murphy, Marysa Rylee, Shelby Speed, Ayers, Humphries, and two by Segars and Hood.
The Wildcats managed to get three runs in the third inning in an attempt to catch up with the Lady Leopards, but the team widened the gap in the fourth inning with two more runs by Reese Murphy and Ryleigh Murphy, totalling 14 runs for the night.
Rabun County managed to get one more run on the Lady Leopards, but the game was called to a finish when Trinity Haynes made the final catch of the night, concluding the game with 14-4.
“Rabun was a great opportunity to get everyone playing time and prepare for the long stretch of region play,” Davis said about their success.
The Lady Leopards will have two home games next week against Athens Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 6, as well as their first region game against Union County on Sept. 8.
