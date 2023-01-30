The Lady Leopards met on their home court on Saturday to honor the seniors on the team and go against the Fellowship Christian Paladins for the second time this season. They won against the Paladins with a score of 58-10 and now have a 13-win streak so far this season. They are 20-3 overall this season and 6-0 in the region, defending their first place spot.

The Lady Leopards arrived at the gym early with family and friends in tow to set up posters and pictures for the seniors to display their accomplishments on the team. Letterman jackets and old jerseys were laid upon the tables. Many of the girls had written down their favorite Bible verses and asked the viewers to leave their own personal favorites, as well as encouraging notes. Some displayed their awards over the years, including Kamryn Grier’s game basketball that she earned after gaining her 1,000th point on the court. Each one told a story of dedication, perseverance, faith, and hope for the future as their graduation draws near.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.