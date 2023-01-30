The Lady Leopards met on their home court on Saturday to honor the seniors on the team and go against the Fellowship Christian Paladins for the second time this season. They won against the Paladins with a score of 58-10 and now have a 13-win streak so far this season. They are 20-3 overall this season and 6-0 in the region, defending their first place spot.
The Lady Leopards arrived at the gym early with family and friends in tow to set up posters and pictures for the seniors to display their accomplishments on the team. Letterman jackets and old jerseys were laid upon the tables. Many of the girls had written down their favorite Bible verses and asked the viewers to leave their own personal favorites, as well as encouraging notes. Some displayed their awards over the years, including Kamryn Grier’s game basketball that she earned after gaining her 1,000th point on the court. Each one told a story of dedication, perseverance, faith, and hope for the future as their graduation draws near.
Seniors graduating from the program this year include Kamryn Grier, Madison Adams, Gracie Marlow, Nazli de La Garza, Kinsey Brown, and Faith Smith.
“Our seniors are always a special group and mean a lot to me,” Coach Steven Shedd said about this year’s group. “In most cases, the seniors have stuck with the program for four years, which takes a lot of patience, hard work, and character. I am so thankful for their commitment and dedication to our basketball program through the years.”
Shedd also commented on how the group has grown and their impressive work on the court this season.
“We have a large senior class this year and have seen huge improvement from this group,” Shedd continued. “They have helped to compile one of the best records in the history of our program at this point in the season. I look forward to seeing how much more they can accomplish as our season progresses. I am confident that this group of seniors will continue to provide leadership to our team throughout the remainder of this season.”
After the celebration on the court, the team began to warm up for their last game against the Fellowship Christian Paladins. They gathered on the court for one of the most energetic huddles of the season, and proceeded to shoot baskets and run drills with anticipatory grins, ready to beat the Paladins once again at home.
The Lady Leopards had an interesting start to the match as the lead went back and forth between them and the Paladins for the first few minutes. However, Ryleigh Murphy and Valentina Torres brought the game back into the Ladies’ favor with three-pointers. They ended the first quarter with 13-6.
The Lady Leopards began to gain more momentum in the second quarter as they scored more consistently and created a larger lead against the Paladins. However, there were a lot of turnovers at the Leopards’ net as both teams fought for possession, until Gracie Marlow broke the cycle with a three-pointer and put the game back into motion. Nazli de La Garza also made an impressive steal and, after rushing towards the goal with Paladin players on her heels, scored a layup. The Lady Leopards left the court for halftime with 26-8.
The second half of the game was filled with great efforts from a range of players on the team. De La Garza scored the first point of the third quarter with a three-pointer, and Maddie Hicks led the defensive effort in the fourth quarter with hustle and aggression that led to favorable turnovers. By the end of the night, the Lady Leopards had racked up a 48-point lead against the Paladins with 58-10, a perfect end to the night for the team and their seniors.
Grier led the team again in points with 18 total, followed by Torres and Reese Murphy with six points each. De La Garza, Carley Segars, Addison Hoard, Madison Adams, Ryleigh Murphy, Gracie Marlow, Emmie Chitwood, and Maddie Hicks also contributed in points.
Grier was most successful at the net with 6 successful shots and layups, while Torres was the most successful at the three-point line with two great attempts. Ryleigh Murphy, Marlow, de La Garza, and Chitwood also shot successful three-pointers during the game.
Grier also led the team in the first half of the game on defense, contributing the most to the rebound effort. Reese Murphy led in the third quarter rebounds and steals, and in the fourth quarter, Hicks took the lead on defense with an exciting display of her skills at the net with rebounds and steals.
Next week, the Lady Leopards will face off against the Union County Panthers for a second time on Tuesday, Jan. 31st at 6 p.m. at home. On Friday, Feb. 3, the Ladies travel to Athens Academy for another rematch with the Spartans at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.