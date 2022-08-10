The Banks County High School Volleyball Program is only in its third varsity season, but
the Lady Leopards are prepared to play their strongest season yet as they move up to Region
8AA to compete against new and returning challengers on the court. And their motto this season
couldn’t be more fitting for a program in its prime: Creating Our Legacy.
The volleyball program began in 2016 at the Banks County Recreation Department with
the help of Coach Whittney LaHayne, who is now the Head Varsity Coach at Banks County High
School. With some of her first players returning this season on the high school team, LaHayne is
excited to see some familiar faces back on the court.
“It’s really neat that several of the girls I coached on that first team are girls I’m now
coaching again,” LaHayne said. “It’s really come full circle.”
Three of those players are seniors this season, including Jadelyn McClure (Setter), Abby
Irvin (Middle), and Madison Adams (Outside).
Other experienced coaching staff includes Assistant Coach Allison McClure and Junior
Varsity Coach Holly Haynes, who have also been with the volleyball program from its very
beginning.
Though the program is still in its youth, LaHayne believes that the team is ready for the
challenging matches ahead.
“We have built on our skill sets and continue to grow with each practice,” LaHayne
explained. “The girls are older and more mature in their play this season; this is apparent in our
practices and scrimmages we have had this summer.”
The Lady Leopards have overcome many obstacles and triumphed since the program’s
varsity debut, finishing the season out last year as second in the region with seven wins and two
losses and a trip to the State playoffs. However, the team still has much to learn about
themselves.
“We began the season listing our individual and team goals,” LaHayne said. “After going
over those goals, our top goals to work on this season are communication, energy, and trust.”
“Volleyball has a lot of moving parts,” LaHayne continued. “Communication and trust
help those parts move more fluidly. They have to lift each other up when they lose points, when
they earn points they need to celebrate, they have to call the ball so they know who is doing
what.”
The team has been working hard this summer with rigorous training to build the
foundation the team needs for a great season. Hitting the weightroom, attending team camp,
working on fundamental skill sets, and the introduction of agility and circuit training are just a
few things being implemented into the team’s routine to prepare them for the road to the State
playoffs.
“I think they can finally see the potential they have and will start performing at a higher
level,” LaHayne said. “To be as advanced as we are in a program so young, I think we’re going
to give our competitors a run for our money as real contenders in our strongest season yet.”
The Lady Leopards Volleyball team competed against East Hall and Westminster
Christian Academy on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
SCHEDULE
● AUG. 9 - Westminster Christian Academy and East Hall
● AUG. 11 - @ Habersham (Habersham, Seckinger, Cherokee Bluff, White County)
● AUG. 16 - @ Madison (Madison and Prince Avenue Christian)
● AUG. 18 - Johnson and Madison
● AUG. 23 - @ Johnson (Johnson and Monroe Area)
● AUG. 25 - @ East Hall
● AUG. 30 - Tallulah Falls and East Jackson
● SEPT. 1 - Rabun and Lake Oconee (Varsity Only)
● SEPT. 6 - Stephens and Jackson County (Fundraiser Night)
● SEPT. 8 - @ Stephens
● SEPT. 13 - @ East Jackson (Providence Christian Academy and Fellowship Christian)
(Area Match, Varsity)
● SEPT. 15 - Providence Christian Academy and Union County (Area Match, Varsity)
● SEPT. 20 - @ Union (Athens Academy and Union County) (Area Match, Varsity)
● SEPT. 22 - @ Athens Academy (Athens Academy and East Jackson) (Area Match,
Varsity)
● SEPT. 27 - Sandy Creek and Elbert County (Senior Night)
● SEPT. 29 - @ Fellowship Christian (Varsity Only)
● OCT. 4 - @ Jackson County (Jackson County and Elbert County) (Varsity Only)
● OCT. 6 - @ Tallulah Falls
● OCT. 13 - Area Playoffs
● OCT. 15 - Area Playoffs
