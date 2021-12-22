The Banks County Lady Leopards faced the Madison County Bulldogs this past Friday night. Despite having their #1 rebounder Kamryn Grier and several other key players out due to injury, the team fought hard and did not give up. The team lost to Madison County by just one buzzer-beater basket made by the Bulldogs.
The final score was 66-67.
“I have said this many times, but one thing about our team is that these girls never give up," said Coach Steve Shedd. "Addison Hoard had a bloody nose, but she just kept playing. Carley Segars fought hard under the basket, Madison Adams had a huge scoring night for us, and other players like Reese Murphy were huge on defense."
Top scorers for the game included Hoard with 25 points for the team, Segars with 22 points, and Adams with 12 points.
The girls also faced Franklin County earlier in the week and picked up a win with 47-41. Top scorers included Hoard with 18 points, Adams with 11 points, Segars with 10 points, and Murphy with 6 points.
This week, the team faces Towns County and will participate in a Christmas tournament during holiday break.
Overall, the team is 6-6 and will head into region play on January 11. The first region game is against Elbert County.
