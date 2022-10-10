CRAWFORD

Lindsey Crawford bats the ball into the outfield.

 Photos by Hannah Caudell

The Lady Leopards competed against Union County and Providence Christian Academy this week, coming out the other side with another win against the Providence Christian Storm with a score of 13-1 and a loss against the Union County Panthers with a score of 14-9.

However, their Union County game was an impressive show of the team’s resilience after making eight runs in the fifth inning to catch up with Union County’s 11 point lead.

