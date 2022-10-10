The Lady Leopards competed against Union County and Providence Christian Academy this week, coming out the other side with another win against the Providence Christian Storm with a score of 13-1 and a loss against the Union County Panthers with a score of 14-9.
However, their Union County game was an impressive show of the team’s resilience after making eight runs in the fifth inning to catch up with Union County’s 11 point lead.
The Lady Leopards may have lost their game against the Union County Panthers on Tuesday, but they earned the right to call themselves worthy competitors after making a phenomenal comeback in the fifth inning.
The team was down 11 points by the fifth inning after struggling for an hour to put runs on the board against the Panthers’ defense, but against all odds, the Lady Leopards’ offense pulled through to close the gap.
“My hat’s off to Union, but more so to our girls,” Coach Derrick Davis said. “They’ll fight you, they won't quit, and until the last out, they have a chance.”
Early in the bottom of the fifth inning, Kylee Brooks, Ryleigh Murphy, and Reese Murphy filled the bases and put the first three runs on the board for Banks. Almost immediately after, Jacy Ayers, Trinity Haynes, and Lindsey Crawford filled the bases again and made runs themselves. They finished off the fifth inning with Jodie Hood making a run and Brooks once again sprinting all of the bases. The score at the end of the fifth was 11-8.
Brooks came through again in the sixth inning with the last run for the Leopards, ending the sixth with 12-9.
On offense, great efforts were also made by Shelby Speed, Carlie Segars, Alexus Humphries, and Allison Murphy with appearances on bases.
Despite the volume of runs on the Union County side, Banks County also made great defensive plays. Both Ayers and Crawford led on the pitcher’s plate and both earned a substantial amount of strikeouts. Ayers also made catches for strikeouts, along with Marysa Rylee, Humphries, and Reese Murphy at first base.
The team on the field also worked together with fielder’s choices to first basemen Segars and Reese Murphy, as well a fielder’s choice by Hood to Speed at home plate. MaCayla Rice, Crawford, Brooks, and Ryleigh Murphy also made fielder’s choices during the game for their teammates to make outs.
“Even on a losing note we learned a very valuable lesson,” Davis continued. “Never let up and always keep your foot on the gas. I am so proud of them for their effort.”
VS PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN, 13-0
It was another successful night in Lilburn for the Lady Leopards as they braved the Providence Christian Storm on Thursday, beating their heat with a score of 13-0.
This marks the third time the Lady Leopards have faced Providence Christian this season and the second time meeting them on their home field. After the game on Thursday, Banks County had another win against their opponent under their belts, gaining 12 out of their 13 runs in the first inning alone.
Runs were made by Kylee Brooks, Jodie Hood, Lindsey Crawford, Allison Murphy, Marysa Rylee, Reese Murphy, Ellie House, and Shelby Speed, who also managed to make a home run for the Lady Leopards before the game’s end.
The Lady Leopards will be traveling to Commerce on Tuesday, Oct. 11, to face off against the East Jackson Eagles for the last game of the regular season. After that, they will be preparing for and playing in the regional rounds of the state playoffs in hopes that they will make it back to Columbus.
