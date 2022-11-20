The Lady Leopards basketball team ruled the court this week with two wins against Jackson County and East Hall, followed by a loss on Saturday against White County while they were competing in the Sandy’s Spiel Tip-Off Classic at Chestatee High School.

The Lady Leopards won the away game matchup against the Panthers with 63-16, followed by a victory on their home court against the Vikings with 61-53. Their loss against the White County Warriors ended with a score of 51-29. The Lady Leopards are now 3-1 in the season as they continue to battle through the competition in preparation for the region playoffs.

