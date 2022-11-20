The Lady Leopards basketball team ruled the court this week with two wins against Jackson County and East Hall, followed by a loss on Saturday against White County while they were competing in the Sandy’s Spiel Tip-Off Classic at Chestatee High School.
The Lady Leopards won the away game matchup against the Panthers with 63-16, followed by a victory on their home court against the Vikings with 61-53. Their loss against the White County Warriors ended with a score of 51-29. The Lady Leopards are now 3-1 in the season as they continue to battle through the competition in preparation for the region playoffs.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Jackson County on last Tuesday to face off against the Panthers. With claws out and ready to pounce, the Lady Leopards dominated on the court with a 47-point lead to end the night off.
Addison Hoard and Madison Adams were the biggest point-makers of the night, with scores of 13 and 10 points, respectively. Emmie Chitwood, Ryleigh Murphy, Reese Murphy, Nazli de La Garza, Carlie Segars, Valentina Torres, and Maggie Irvin also managed to put points on the board before the final buzzer sounded.
Ryleigh Murphy led the team in two-point shots with four successful attempts, while Hoard made the most three-point shots during the game with three successful attempts.
On offense, Ryleigh Murphy shined with four rebounds and an astonishing 11 total steals, along with ten rebounds total between Reese Murphy and de La Garza, and six assists from Hoard.
The Lady Leopards won their rematch against the East Hall Vikings on their home court with a final score of 61-53.
Before the game’s start, both teams took to the court for a final warmup in passing and shooting to prepare for the challenge ahead. The swoosh of the ball going into the hoop could barely be heard over the anticipation cascading through the crowd from both sides. East Hall wanted a win over their reigning rival, while Banks County wanted another victory to add to their seasonal record.
The game began at 6 o’clock sharp, and as the game started to progress, it became obvious that a win against East Hall wouldn’t be as easy as last time. The Vikings kept the score close throughout the match, and at times they would pull ahead of the Lady Leopards while bringing spectators to the edge of their seats. However, despite their more aggressive approach, the Lady Leopards came out on top with a hard-fought eight point lead.
Reese Murphy led the team in two-point shots after more than 10 successful attempts. She is followed by efforts from Carlie Segars, Madison Adams, Ryleigh Murphy, and Addison Hoard. Adams also gained the first three-point shot for the Leopards during the game.
Hoard and Segars were responsible for the free throw efforts for the night, with Hoard making seven successful shots and Segars shooting three.
Ryleigh Murphy once again spearheaded the offensive effort for the team with the most steals, along with Segars, Adams, Hoard, and Valentina Torres. Great rebound efforts were made by Segars, Reese Murphy, and Maggie Irvin.
The Lady Leopards lost their first match of the season against the White County Warriors with a final score of 51-29.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Chestatee High School on Saturday to participate in the Sandy’s Spiel Tip-Off Classic against the Warriors, and while they pulled together defensively for the battle, they lost by 22 points.
The first half of the game was marked with struggle from both sides. The Warriors won the first half with 22-10, but those extra 12 points were made getting past the Lady Leopards’ aggressive defense. Addison Hoard, Ryleigh Murphy, and Nazli de La Garza led the team in steals, and Hoard and Emmie Chitwood managed to get rebounds on the failed shots by the Warriors.
Many of the Lady Leopards’ points gained in the first half are courtesy of Hoard, who made four successful free throw shots, along with Valentina Torres with two. Hoard and Chitwood also managed to get two two-point shots between them before the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the first half.
The Lady Leopards fought hard in the second half with heightened aggression to catch up to the Warriors and close the gap in points. However, while the Lady Leopards gained 19 more points during the second half, the Warriors gained 29 more points, ending the game with 51-29 in favor of the Warriors.
The Lady Leopards strengthened their offensive effort to match their defensive energy. Ryleigh Murphy managed to shoot a successful three-point goal, while she, Carlie Segars, and Reese Murphy made two-point shots to boost their points on the scoreboard.
Segars, Reese Murphy, and Ryleigh Murphy also gained points due to their successful free throw attempts.
On offense, Reese Murphy led the team in rebounds and steals, along with Ryleigh Murphy, Maggie Irvin, and Segars.
The Lady Leopards are now 3-1 in the season, and while the beginning of the regional competition is only a few weeks away, the Lady Leopards seem to be prepared for the challenges ahead.
Next week, the Lady Leopards will be facing Lakeview Academy on Monday, Nov. 21, and North Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 22 during Thanksgiving break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.