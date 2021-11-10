Lady Leopard softball team members have been named to the 8AA All Region Team.
The Pitcher of the Year is Jacie Ayers.
The 1st Team All Region team is: Jodi Hood, junior, 3B; Alexus Humphries, junior, 2B; Lindsey Crawford, junior, P/CF; and Kylee Brooks, junior, SS.
The 2nd Team All Region is: Kynlee Griffin, junior, RF; and Maryssa Rylee, junior, DP.
Honorable mention is Allison Murphy, freshman, LF.
