The Banks County High School Lady Leopards are on a hot streak. The Lady Leopards have not only won their last four games, but they have also outscored their opponents by almost 20 points a game.
Coach Shedd credits his team's success to the tempo, conditioning and attitude of his players.
"Our goal for the week was to be 3-0, and we accomplished that," the coach said. "We played Commerce a little slow and lacked energy, but that definitely didn't show when we faced Madison County. We are getting stronger defensively and improving our scoring average with each game."
Several players have played big for the team, including Madison Adams, who has stepped into a key role this year.
"Madison has brought energy and enthusiasm to her position," Shedd said. "I am proud of how she has played this season, and I am confident she will continue bringing that, especially when we face region opponents."
Top scorers, Addison Hoard, Carley Segars, and Kamryn Grier, are bringing top numbers to the scoreboard and helping to lead their team into a strong standing headed into region play.
"We just go out there and play for each other," Grier said. "We have a great team, and we know we are all capable of scoring."
Grier has also led the team in rebounds this season and has had several double-doubles.
Hoard added, "It is exciting to be part of a program where we all get along and know we have a job to do."
Hoard has also led the team in steals and shooting percentage.
Carley Segars has also played incredibly well this year and helped pour on the team's point total.
'We want to win, and we care about each other. It is a team, and that is how we play," Segars stated.
GAME RECAPS
Cherokee Bluff, Win 56-48
Grier 23 points
Hoard 20 points
Segars 8 points
Adams 3 points
Kylie Hopper 2 points
Commerce, Win 58-23
Grier 18 points
Hoard 12 points
Adams 9 points
Segars 8 points
Madison County, Win 65-46
Grier 22 points, 16 rebounds
Segars 19 points
Hoard 10 points
Adams 5 points
COMING UP
The team is 5-2 overall for the season and will face East Hall away on Dec. 7 and Commerce at home on Dec. 10. The team will also participate in a Sandy Spiel showcase on Dec. 11 at Grayson High School.
