The Lady Leopards secured another win in the season with a huge win, 68-45, over East Jackson this past Saturday.
The Leopards pretty much dominated the entire game, except for a slow first quarter where both teams were tied at 12. After an adjustment in the offense, the Lady Leopards poured on strong during the second and went into the half with a 31 to 18 lead. The Leopards continued their run during the second half and added 37 more points to secure the win.
With solid performances from several players this week, the Leopards have shown they are more than ready for the second half of the season.
Jenna Reeves scored 27 points for the Leopards. She continues to dominate the team's scoring offense and leads the Lady Leopards into region play with her offensive numbers. Kamryn Grier also had a huge game for the team with 21 points for the Leopards. Grier has helped lead the team under the basket with her big post plays and also leading rebounder.
Freshman Addison Hoard has adjusted well into her role this year, as expected, and put 11 points on the team's board during the East Jackson game. Hoard has stepped up big as a freshman but has definitely not played like a newcomer.
The Lady Leopards sit at 12-7 for the season and are in a good spot as they face Lakeview this week. Lakeview is 2-10 for the season and 0-2 in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.