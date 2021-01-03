The Lady Leopards placed third in the recent Banks County Christmas Tournament.
The girls faced opponents Rome and Druid Hills and were able to finish out the tournament with a win against Druid Hills.
Jenna Reeves was selected to the All Tournament Team.
Coach Steven Shedd commented that he is proud of where the girls are at this point in the season, 10-6.
“We have played a really tough schedule, and we will face a tough region schedule," the coach said.
Although disappointed his team did not win the tournament, Shedd was impressed with how his very young team represented. Freshman Addison Hoard and Sophomore Kamryn Grier are contributing significantly, along with senior Jenna Reeves. Shedd is confident his team is ready for region play, which is just around the corner.
The Lady Leopards face Elbert County on January 5th and Union County on January 8th.
ROME
In the game against Rome, Banks County lost 63-47.
The Lady Leopards started out strong against Rome and held them to a difference of 3 points during the first quarter, with Jenna Reeves leading in points for the Leopards. Rome pulled away from the Leopards during the second and led going into the half with a score of 35-22.
The Leopards rebounded quickly coming out of the locker room and outscored Rome by 3 in the third, and although the girls played a stronger second half were not able to pull out a win.
Reeves was the top scorer of the game with 21 points for the Lady Leopards, followed by Kamryn Grier and Addison Hoard with 9 points.
DRUID HILLS
Against Druid Hills, Banks County won 48-41.
The Leopards played a scrappy Druid Hills for the third and fourth place spot finish in the tournament, and the game proved to be a close matchup. The Leopards had 24 points going into the half compared to Druid Hills with 18.
The Leopards were able to hang onto the lead during the third. Druid Hills put on a strong comeback during the 4th and outscored the Leopards, but it wasn’t enough, and the Leopards were able to hang on to their lead.
With another dominating performance, Reeves led the Leopards with 19 points, Grier followed with 14, and Addison Hoard contributed 9 points.
