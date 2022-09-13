The Lady Leopards softball team faced off against Athens Christian and Union County this week, marking the first region game of the season. Banks County won against Athens Christian in five innings, ending with 12-0. However, the Lady Leopards lost against Union County in a close battle lasting seven innings with 4-7.
The Lady Leopards ran base after base on Tuesday against the Athens Christian Eagles, ending the game with 12 runs on the scoreboard, leaving the Eagles pointless. A mercy call was made in the fifth inning, marking their sixth win in a row for the Lady Leopards.
The team racked up eight runs alone in the second inning, and added four more in the following third. Their effort at bats coupled with their defensive game enabled the Lady Leopards to hit the opposition out of the park.
It was a close game on Thursday night against the Union County Panthers, but the Lady Leopards lost their win streak with a conclusory score of 4-7.
The team managed to get the upper hand in the first inning with catches from Shelby Speed and Alexus Humphries, along with a strikeout from pitcher Jacy Ayers to leave the Panthers pointless.
Ryleigh Murphy (courtesy of Ayers) and Humphries made the first two runs of the night in the bottom of the first inning, guaranteeing a lead for the team for the first half of the game.
Things began to heat up when Union County made a run in the second inning. However, Jodie Hood’s quick thinking helped the team keep their lead with two fielder’s choices to Speed at first base. Ayers also contributed with a second strikeout.
Thus, the defensive battle began for the Lady Leopards until the seventh inning, when they put in all their effort to put two more runs on the board to end the game.
Many defensive plays were led by Humphries, who caught three fly balls between the third and fourth innings. Catcher MaCayla Rice also made an important defensive play by catching a pop-up ball in the third inning before a Union County player could use it to her advantage.
Runs became stagnant for both teams until the fifth inning, when Union County put two more runs on the scoreboard, putting them in the lead. However, the Lady Leopards did not waver, with Ayers making a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to Speed. Short stop Kylee Brooks also made an infield catch to end the fifth inning with a possible comeback for the Lady Leopards.
Allison Murphy, Humphries, and Brooks made great efforts throughout the sixth and seventh innings with catches in the outfield, but the Panthers were allowed four more runs in the sixth inning.
The Lady Leopards had one more chance to make runs and put themselves in the lead. They may have been down by five runs, but they weren’t out of the game yet and pushed through to make two more runs by Reese Murphy and Marysa Rylee.
Despite the loss, Coach Derrick Davis is confident that the team will bounce back quickly.
“We are better than what we showed that day,” Davis explained. “Defensively, we made a couple of key mistakes that allowed Union to capitalize. Offensively, we hit the ball well and struck out only two times, but we never found the gap and were basically hitting right to Union’s defense. I tip my cap to Union, but we will be back, because you can’t count these ladies out. They will not quit!”
Next week will be all region games for the Lady Leopards as they push towards a chance at the region championship title. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, they will be traveling to Lilburn to compete against the Providence Christian Academy Storm.
And make sure to come out to the home field on Thursday, Sept. 15, for Senior Night, when the team will be celebrating the accomplishments and leadership of the seniors as they begin to finish up their final season on the Lady Leopards Softball team. Activities will begin at 4:30 p.m. and the game against the East Jackson Eagles will begin at 5:30 p.m.
