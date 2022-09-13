The Lady Leopards softball team faced off against Athens Christian and Union County this week, marking the first region game of the season. Banks County won against Athens Christian in five innings, ending with 12-0. However, the Lady Leopards lost against Union County in a close battle lasting seven innings with 4-7.

