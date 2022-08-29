The Banks County High School volleyball team had an exciting week against new competitors as they aced, blocked, and dug their way to victory. Against every fresh rival, the Lady Leopards never allowed their matches to go to a third set tiebreaker, ending every game off with two sets, along with smiles and cheers both from the court and the bleachers.
VS. MONROE, 2-0
VS. JOHNSON, 2-0
The Lady Leopards commanded the offense against the Monroe Area Purple Hurricanes for the majority of the match, concluding the first set with a 13 point lead (25-12), with similar results in the second set with an 11 point lead (25-14).
Lola Pruitt racked up the aces for the night with four killer serves, along with Emmie Chitwood with three aces and Lillee Parson with two.
Pruitt also led the team in kills with seven total, showcasing her proficiency at the baseline as well as the net. Jadelyn McClure, Abby Irvin, and Chitwood also made impressive kills during the night, each one garnering three.
Shayna Vickery led on the defensive with five digs, with one notable play in the middle of the second set when she dived for a ball to put it back into play.
The match against Johnson proved to be a tougher one this round as the Knights put on their game faces to compete at the Lady Leopards’ level. This time they racked up enough points to rival Banks County, but it wasn’t enough to win the overall match as the Lady Leopards held a four point lead in the first set (25-21) and a six point lead in the second (25-19).
Once again, Pruitt led in offensive play for the night with eight kills, along with Addison Hoard, who earned five kills.
Chitwood led the Lady Leopards with three service aces, along with McClure and Parson, making sure their opponents knew that their offensive competence wouldn’t be lacking in the second match of the night.
VS. SOCIAL CIRCLE, 2-0
VS. EAST HALL, 2-0
It was a battle in Valhalla on Thursday night as the Lady Leopards took on the Social Circle Redskins and the East Hall Vikings. In both matches, the team balanced their defensive strategies with their offensive plays in a remarkable display of aces, kills, blocks, and digs to decorate their own longship with victory for the night.
The match against the Redskins became a tough preview for the Lady Leopards before they played the Vikings in the second round. Banks County gained a large advantage in the first set with a 12 point lead (25-13), but Social Circle put up a good fight in the second set, matching every point the Lady Leopards made until the conclusion of the game, when they came out on top with a five point lead (25-20).
With morale boosted and momentum gained, the Lady Leopards began their match against the Vikings immediately after. The game was close in the first set, with the teams struggling to make a set point for a tiebreaker, but the Lady Leopards eventually took the first set (26-24). The second set proved to be their greatest victory of the night when they conquered the court with a whopping 19 point lead on the Vikings (25-6).
McClure led the group in kills for this game. Bacey Ausburn, Chitwood, and Hoard led the team in defensive digs, as well as Irvin in blocks.
“By the time we ended the night on Thursday against East Hall we had picked up the pace a good bit and were excelling in our execution of the game,” Coach Whittney LaHayne said. “We began playing hard, communicating, and were determined to win. Overall it was a great week that will boost the girls' confidence. We have some tough opponents coming up next week, but I have the utmost faith in the girls. I believe they can and will win if they will just believe it themselves.”
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Lady Leopards go against East Jackson in their first region match of the season, along with Tallulah Falls at home. On Thursday, Sept. 1, they will go against Lake Oconee County and Rabun County at home.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Lady Leopards will be holding a fundraiser to raise awareness on Medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase (MCAD) deficiency, a disorder that prohibits the body’s ability to break down fats to create energy. If you have any questions or would like to donate, contact Whittney LaHayne at whittney.lahayne@banks.k12.ga.us.
