The Lady Leopards Basketball team dominated on the court this week with two wins against the Jackson County Panthers and the Commerce Tigers.
The team won their home game rematch against the Panthers with 56-18 and their first game against cross-town rival Commerce with 60-25. They are now 6-2 in the season as they prepare to go against Franklin County and Rabun County next week.
The Lady Leopards won the home match against the Jackson County Panthers on Tuesday with a final score of 56-18.
The blue light shone on the Lady Leopards as they entered the court for the rematch, welcomed by the crowd and the praise of the cheerleaders as they took their positions on the court. With the tip-off, the Lady Leopards immediately gained the advantage in the first quarter of the game.
The Lady Leopards excelled in the first quarter, leaving the Panthers completely pointless with 20-0. The second half saw some points for the Panthers before the buzzer sounded for half-time, but the Lady Leopards still managed to widen the gap even more with a score of 35-6 at half time.
The second half saw the Panthers gaining more ground, trying to catch up with the Lady Leopards substantial lead, but it wasn’t enough to seize the victory from Banks County in the end. While the Panthers gained nine points in the third quarter, the Lady Leopards gained more points than they did in the first quarter with 21 points. That would be the final points made for the Lady Leopards, but by the sound of the final buzzer, the game ended in the Lady Leopards’ favor with 56-18.
Carlie Segars led the team with 12 points made, along with Addison Hoard who scored 11 points. Ryleigh Murphy, Nazli de La Garza, Reese Murphy, Madison Adams, Valentina Torres, Emmie Chitwood, Maddie Hicks, Trinity Haynes, and Kamryn Grier also contributed points to the final score.
Segars also led in two-point shots, along with Ryleigh Murphy, Hoard, and Reese Murphy. Adams, Hoard, Torres, de La Garza, and Chitwood made impressive three-point shots before the game’s conclusion.
Hoard fronted the defensive effort with seven total rebounds, one assist, and three steals. Reese Murphy and Segars also racked up rebounds and steals.
The Lady Leopards won against cross-town rival Commerce in an away game match on Friday with a final score of 60-25.
The nervous excitement rippling through the crowd for the first matchup didn’t seem to translate onto the court as the Lady Leopards began their warm-up for the first of two scheduled cat fights with the Commerce Tigers. Focused entirely on the game, the Lady Leopards triumphed over the Tigers throughout the entirety of the game with a final score of 60-25.
Quarter one saw some difficulty as the Lady Leopards and the Tigers kept the score close, with the Tigers pulling ahead of the Lady Leopards during the first eight minutes. However, the first quarter ended with a seven point lead for Banks County, with a score of 14-7.
The Lady Leopards’ lead would only grow larger as the game moved forward, ending the second half with a 17 point lead of 30-13. That lead would only grow larger and larger in the second half, finally finishing the game off with a 35 point lead of 60-25.
Kamryn Grier led the team in points with 13 total goals made, along with Ryleigh Murphy with 11 points and Addison Hoard with 10 points. Madison Adams, Carlie Segars, Valentina Torres, Reese Murphy, Nazli de La Garza, Gracie Marlow, and Maddie Hicks also contributed to the total point count on the scoreboard.
Kamryn Grier also led in two-point shots with five successful attempts, along with Segars with four successful attempts. Hoard made the most three-point shots with two successful attempts, along with Ryleigh Murphy and Valentina Torres.
Hoard and Grier guarded their goal on defense with rebounds and steals, followed by Ryleigh Murphy, Segars, Reese Murphy, and Nazli de La Garza.
The Lady Leopards will be at home on Tuesday, Dec. 6th at 6:00 p.m. as they go against the Franklin County Lions. On Friday, Dec. 9, the team will travel to Rabun County for a showdown against their old region rival, the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.