The Lady Leopards Basketball team showed up and showed out this week against the Union County Panthers and the Athens Academy Spartans, beating both teams and advancing to first place in the region competition thus far.
The Lady Leopards won against Union County with a final score of 49-23, and took the victory against Athens Academy with a score of 56-28. As of now, the Lady Leopards have a 17-3 record overall and are 3-0 in the region.
VS UNION COUNTY: 49-23
The Lady Leopards traveled to Blairsville last Tuesday to fight tooth and nail against the Union County Panthers in a cat fight that would advance the Ladies in the region competition. They came off the court with another win to add to their growing collection with a final score of 49-23.
“It was a great overall team win,” Head Coach Steven Shedd said about the team’s success against Union. “I did not feel like it was the best game we played all year, but we were still able to win, and anytime you are able to win a region game, it is important no matter what the score is. Our team played outstanding defense and was able to hold Union County to just 18 percent from the field. I am proud of this team and think we can accomplish some great things if we continue to stay focused and work hard.”
Kamryn Grier once again led the team in points with 17 points total, harkening to her shooting accuracy at the goal. Carley Segars followed with seven points total, and Reese Murphy, Addison Hoard, Madison Adams, and Ryleigh Murphy also contributed at the goal.
Grier also led the team in rebounds with 11 total. Segars secured six rebounds for the team and blocked two Union County offenders looking to pass the ball. Hoard made the most assists with six total, as well as five steals to turn the ball over in the Lady Leopards’ favor. Ryleigh Murphy made the most steals with six total, and Adams contributed with four assists.
VS ATHENS ACADEMY: 56-28
The Lady Leopards kicked the night off with a win against the Athens Academy Spartans on Friday with a final score of 56-28, making this their third region win of the season.
The stomps and claps of the cheerleaders mixed with the applause of the crowd as the Lady Leopards entered the court, the team anticipating another challenging battle against a new region opponent. A new challenger meant a new opportunity for the Lady Leopards to find their strengths and weaknesses and turn them into advantages. A look of determination shone in their eyes as they faced off against the Spartans from the tipoff.
Carley Segars was able to win the tipoff in favor of the Lady Leopards, and Kamryn Grier made their first two-pointer with her typical pinpoint accuracy. Despite this small victory in the beginning, the Spartans’ defense made it difficult for the Ladies to gain a larger lead in the first quarter, ending the introductory eight minutes with 9-4.
The Lady Leopards once again outscored the Spartans in the second quarter, but their lead would have to be larger in order to secure a definitive win in the second half. The first half ended with a score of 25-13, and both teams walked back to their locker rooms for a short break.
The pause in momentum didn’t stop the Lady Leopards from showing up on the court again with even more resolve than before, and in the third quarter they were on a roll, scoring point after point until they were 24 points ahead of the Spartans with 48-24. They ended the third quarter with a successful three-pointer from Madison Adams with seconds left on the clock, much to the excitement of the crowd.
With their lead now established, they were ready to defend it in the final quarter as the teams battled on the court for possession. But the points that the Lady Leopards had earned in the third quarter solidified their victory, and with the extra eight points they scored in the last eight minutes, they exited the court with another region win under their belts with 56-28.
Grier continues to be the biggest point-maker for the Leopards, racking up 17 points during this game. Addison Hoard wasn’t far behind with 12 points, while Segars, Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, and Adams also contributed.
Ryleigh Murphy was the most successful at the three-point line with two good attempts, along with Adams, who scored one good attempt.
On defense, Reese Murphy led the team in the first half with steals, rebounds, and blocks that turned the tide for the Leopards and allowed them to pull ahead of their opponent. Hoard also led the effort, especially in the second half of the game with rebounds and steals.
Next up, the Lady Leopards face off against East Jackson for a rematch on their court on Friday, Jan. 20. The team will also travel to Roswell on Saturday, Jan. 21, to face off against the Fellowship Christian Paladins for the first time this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.