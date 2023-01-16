The Lady Leopards Basketball team showed up and showed out this week against the Union County Panthers and the Athens Academy Spartans, beating both teams and advancing to first place in the region competition thus far.

The Lady Leopards won against Union County with a final score of 49-23, and took the victory against Athens Academy with a score of 56-28. As of now, the Lady Leopards have a 17-3 record overall and are 3-0 in the region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.