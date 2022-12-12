The Lady Leopards basketball team had a win and a loss last week against Franklin County and Rabun County.

They won the home game against the Franklin County Lions with 59-19, followed by a loss against the Rabun County Wildcats with 52-37. The Lady Leopards are now 7-3 in the season and will be competing against three teams next week to add to their winning tally.

