The Lady Leopards basketball team had a win and a loss last week against Franklin County and Rabun County.
They won the home game against the Franklin County Lions with 59-19, followed by a loss against the Rabun County Wildcats with 52-37. The Lady Leopards are now 7-3 in the season and will be competing against three teams next week to add to their winning tally.
VS FRANKLIN COUNTY: 59-19
The Lady Leopards won their home game against Franklin County with a final score of 59-19.
Revelry ensued as the Lady Leopards entered the court to face the Lady Lions in their first matchup of the season against their old rival. They were welcomed by the stomping excitement of the crowd and the flood of blue light leading them in like superstars.
The Lady Leopards and Lady Lions kept it close in the first quarter, ending the first eight minutes with 16-7 in favor of Banks County. However, the second half saw a substantial lead for the Lady Leopards after their defense was successful in preventing every point attempt by the Lions. At halftime, the scoreboard read 29-7, and that gap in the score would keep growing.
The Lady Lions became more aggressive after a short break to reconvene, but while their new tactics and strategies earned points for them on the board, the Lady Leopards managed to gain 14 more points in the third quarter and came up with another 16 points before the final buzzer sounded. The scoreboard read clear; the Lady Leopards were the victors.
Reese Murphy led the team in points with 14 total, along with Ryleigh Murphy and Kamryn Grier, who both gained 13 points. Addison Hoard, Gracie Marlow, Carley Segars, Trinity Haynes, and Maddie Hicks also contributed.
Reese Murphy and Grier also led in two-point shots with six and five successful attempts, respectively. Ryleigh Murphy had two successful three-point shots, along with Hoard with one.
Segars led the defensive effort with five defensive rebounds and four assists, along with Reese Murphy, who also gained five defensive rebounds, and Hoard, who also managed four assists. Ryleigh Murphy, Hoard, and Grier took the offensive advantage on the court with five steals each, and Grier led the team in blocks with four total.
The Lady Leopards took a hard loss on Friday against their old region rival, the Rabun County Wildcats with a final score of 52-37.
The Lady Leopards finished the first half with a formidable gap to fill; they were down by 19 points with 33-14. And though they were inspired in the locker room to change strategies and meet the challenge with grit and aggression, their drive to win was not enough to beat the Lady Wildcats this time around.
“We have to play faster and more aggressively in order to beat a team like Rabun,” said Coach Steven Shedd after the game. “I challenged my team at halftime and I am proud of the way they responded in the second half. The second half was not perfect, but we played much more aggressively in all aspects of the game and outscored them in the second half. However, the first half deficit was too much to overcome.”
Addison Hoard led the team in points with 17 points made, followed by Kamryn Grier with nine points, Ryleigh Murphy with seven points, and Carley Segars with 4 points.
Grier shone on defense with ten total rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Segars and Reese Murphy also excelled in rebounds with eight each, and Segars also contributed to blocks with two successful attempts. Hoard made five successful rebounds, and Ryleigh Murphy gained two rebounds and led the team in assists with three total.
The Lady Leopards will be competing in three matchups next week. On Monday, Dec. 12, the Lady Leopards will travel to Mt. Airy to go up against the Habersham Central Raiders. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, they go to Carnesville for a rematch against the Franklin County Lions, and on Friday, Dec. 16, they will be competing at home in an anticipated rematch against the Commerce Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.