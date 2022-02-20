The Banks County High School Lady Leopards soccer team wasted no time setting the tone during last week's matchup against West Hall.
The Leopards scored two goals quickly in the first 20 minutes, which led to West Hall's coach making adjustments to her starting team. Even with the adjustments, the Lady Leopards scored two more fast-paced goals. The team went into halftime with leading West Hall with four goals.
In the first half, keeper Jenna Yonce held West Hall to two goals. With twenty-five seconds left in half, the score was 4-2 in favor of the Leopards.
West Hall came out offensively strong during the second half and scored one more goal. However, Leopards answered with two more goals.
The trio of Haley Bain, Ashley Spurlock, and Elen Espinoza had two goals apiece for the team.
Bain and Spurlock also led in assists with two each. Yonce also had an assist during the game.
Yonce set the school record with thirty-four saves during the previous game against North Hall and had another stellar performance during the West Hall game.
Coach Mike Boomer stated that he is extremely pleased with the team's progress.
"I am pleased with our progress so far this season," he said. "However, we could have played better. Once we put all the parts of the game together, and hopefully by region, we should control the game more."
The Lady Leopards are back in action on February 22 at home, and then on March, the first region game against Union away.
