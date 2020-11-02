The season ended for the Banks County High School softball team after two losses to Vidalia last week, but not without an incredible season with many adversities and accomplishments.
Headed into the game against Vidalia, Coach Cronic knew that it would be a challenge. Before this season, all remaining eight teams from each region headed to Columbus to pursue the state championship title. However, COVID regulations changed the format. Instead of eight teams and a double-elimination tournament, only four teams would attend the tournament, which resulted in Banks traveling to Vidalia.
"I really think we had a team that could have easily been a final 4 team had we not had to pair up with the number one team in the state at the time who eventually finished fourth," said Coach Cronic.
During game 1, the Leopards lost to Vidalia 10-1. A bright spot in the game came from Lindsey Crawford, who was 2-for-3 at the plate.
During game 2, the Leopards were able to put 8 runs on the board with a late-game rally but fell to the Vidalia Indians with a score of 11-8. Hits from Jacy Ayers, Madi Cronic, and Kylee Brooks. Brooks led the Leopards at the plate with four hits.
The Leopards had a remarkable run with a record of 17-5 (Max Preps).
The team will lose two seniors, Katie Gooch and Madi Cronic.
"It was a joy to coach Katie for the past 10 years," the coach said. "She is destined to become her Dad's boss one day. Madi Cronic (Cronic's daughter) will continue her softball career at The University of West Georgia", expressed Cronic. " It was tough watching my daughter's high school career end, but I know that because I was her coach, I never missed anything, and I got to celebrate every play and hit she had. It's going to look different next year not seeing her out there."
Knowing that the team has eight returning sophomores, three freshmen, and two strong pitchers, Cronic is confident that there will be multiple runs at the state title in the team's future.
"I am very proud of what this team did," he said. "They never gave up, and they learned how to come together to win. The future is bright for this team."
