The Lady Leopards gained a momentous conference win against the East Hall Vikings on Saturday with 11-1, propelling them into second place in the current region standings. However, the victory was matched with a second loss against Union County on Tuesday, ending the night with 2-3.
The Lady Leopards put up a good fight against the Union County Panthers on Tuesday in Blairsville, but their efforts weren’t enough to give them a win over their adversary.
“It was an outstanding game,” Coach Derrick Davis said. “Both teams played hard, but we came up short.”
The loss on Tuesday didn’t define the team’s strengths, however, as they were prominent throughout the game.
Defense came through to give the Panthers a run for their money, as the Lady Leopards only let the team get one run in before the conclusive sixth inning, when the Panthers barely pulled through for the win. Pitcher Jacy Ayers only allowed four hits for the Panthers during the entire game, and made nine strikeouts, along with the help of Allison Murphy and Marysa Rylee.
The team has been constantly improving their offensive game at bats since the start of the season, and while they didn’t win this game, their hard work paid off. Ayers, Shelby Speed, Lindsey Crawford, Jodie Hood, and Carlie Segars got hits during the game, with Crawford and Ryleigh Murphy (courtesy of Shelby Speed) making two runs in the top of the sixth inning.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Gainesville on Saturday morning to go against the East Hall Vikings in their fifth conference game for the region title. By the end of the game, the team had their third conference win under their belts with 11-1 on the scoreboard.
“It was definitely the best we’ve swung it all year,” Davis said. “We all looked relaxed and played like we were capable. All around it was a great game.”
