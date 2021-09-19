The Lady Leopards softball team traveled to Tiger to face the Wildcats of Rabun County this past week and won 7-2.
The Leopards jumped out to an early lead by scoring two runs in the top of the first inning. Banks adds another run in the third inning and capped off the sixth inning with four runs. A total of seven runs for the game led to a dominating win. The final score was 7-2.
Jacy Ayers and Lindsey Crawford combined in the circle to hold the Wildcats scoreless until the bottom of the seventh.
Crawford struck out eight batters, and Ayers added one.
Offensively, Crawford, Ayers and Kynlee Griffin had three hits for the game. Kylee Brooks and Jodie Hood also got in on the hitting action with two hits apiece.
Alexus Humphries added a hit to the hitting frenzy.
Ayers knocked in four runs for the win, Hood and Brooks added RBIs for the Leopards.
The Lady Leopards had a total of 14 hits.
Coach Davis was impressed with his players and where the team is leading into the final stretch of region play.
The team faces Union on Sept. 21 and Rabun at home on the Sept. 23.
