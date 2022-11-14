The Lady Leopards basketball team headed to Gainesville on Saturday to face off against the East Hall Vikings as their first real test for the season ahead. After a close battle on the court, the Lady Leopards finished the Vikings off with a score of 51-39, marking their first season win as they blaze a path towards the region competition.
Despite the game being scheduled during the weekend, the guest stadium was packed with Banks County supporters supporting their hometown team, decked out in spirit gear of black and blue. The cheerleaders gathered at the edge of the baseline, ready to kick their own season off with routines sure to pump up the crowd and encourage their peers to give it their all during the game. And give it all they did, as the Lady Leopards led in points during the game’s entirety, crushing the competition with a 12-point lead.
“I am very pleased with the way we started the season,” Shedd said. “I think after our East Hall game it shows that we don't seem to be as nervous. We were effective in all aspects of the game. I do think we have room for improvement and have to find a way to reduce our turnovers, but overall, I am very happy with the results and how hard the girls are playing.”
Addison Hoard led the team with 15 points placed on the board, followed by Reese Murphy with 12 points, Carlie Segars with 12 points, Ryleigh Murphy with 10 points, and Maggie Irvin with two points.
Reese Murphy spearheaded the offensive rebound effort with four rebounds, along with Madison Adams, Hoard, and Segars.
The team also excelled in defense, with Adams, Hoard, Reese Murphy, and Segars leading in defensive rebounds with five each, along with Irvin, Ryleigh Murphy, and Valentina Torres.
Ryleigh Murphy was credited with the most steals during the game, with Hoard, Reese Murphy, and Segars following.
With their collective effort, the Lady Leopards managed to win against the Vikings with 51-39, setting an example for how they will battle for the full four quarters during their matchups throughout the season.
The Lady Leopards will travel to Jackson County next to face off against the Lady Panthers on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Afterwards, they will be on the home court on Friday, Nov. 18, for a rematch against East Hall. On Saturday, Nov. 19, they will be traveling to Chestatee High School to compete against White County in the Sandy’s Spiel Tip Off Classic at 3 p.m.
