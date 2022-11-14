The Lady Leopards basketball team headed to Gainesville on Saturday to face off against the East Hall Vikings as their first real test for the season ahead. After a close battle on the court, the Lady Leopards finished the Vikings off with a score of 51-39, marking their first season win as they blaze a path towards the region competition.

Despite the game being scheduled during the weekend, the guest stadium was packed with Banks County supporters supporting their hometown team, decked out in spirit gear of black and blue. The cheerleaders gathered at the edge of the baseline, ready to kick their own season off with routines sure to pump up the crowd and encourage their peers to give it their all during the game. And give it all they did, as the Lady Leopards led in points during the game’s entirety, crushing the competition with a 12-point lead.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.