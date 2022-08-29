The Lady Leopards had a rough start to the week as they lost their rematch against Stephens County, but they came back to gain plenty of momentum from their games against Franklin County, Ware County, and Pace Academy. The Lady Leopards led both the Lions and the Knights by eight points or more, while a closer game was played against the Gators. Overall, the Lady Leopards had three wins and one loss.
The Lady Leopards put up a good defensive fight against the Stephens County Indians on Monday, but they were unable to win the rematch with a finishing score of 1-4.
Last week, the Banks County Softball team got three runs on Stephens at an away game, but weren’t able to repeat those results on their home field. However, the Lady Leopards showed the resilience of their defensive game and one player managed to get a run in for Banks County before the game came to its conclusion in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pitcher Jacy Ayers led on the rubber for the night, and began strong with two strikeouts and one catch at the top of the first inning. Her pitching would leave the Indians pointless until the fourth inning, when Stephens County got their first two runs on the board.
Allison Murphy would also make plenty of stellar defensive plays during the night’s game, with outs at first base, catches in the outfield, and fielder’s choices to first baseman Carlie Segars. Third baseman Jodie Hood and outfielder Lindsey Crawford would also make great split-second decisions for the team with fielder’s choices to Murphy and Kylee Brooks.
The Indians got their third run at the top of the fifth inning, but a run by Kynlee Griffin (courtesy of Laken Brown) would put the Lady Leopards on the scoreboard at the bottom of the sixth.
By the top of the seventh inning, the Indians matched the Lady Leopards’ three point lead in their first matchup, but it wasn’t a total loss. The team showed their endurance in the face of adversity in their defensive play and their battle in the offense.
The Lady Leopards fought hard on Wednesday night in their rematch against Franklin County, ending the game in the fifth inning with an eight point lead, never letting the Lions put one run on the board. Throughout the night, they showcased a balance of defensive and offensive plays that allowed them to reclaim victory from their game on Monday.
Kylee Brooks, Reese Murphy (courtesy of Ayers), and Allison Murphy made the first three runs of the night in the first inning alone, already earning a three point lead for Banks County in the first 10 minutes of the game.
At the top of the second inning, Alexus Humphries and Brooks made catches to get two outs on the Lions’ side, and Ayers used her pitching skills to strike out a third player, sending them back into the offensive almost as quickly as they left it.
Carlie Segars had a busy third inning as she received fielder’s choices from Marysa Rylee, MaCayla Rice, and Humphries for three outs at first base.
At the bottom of the third inning, Brooks makes another run for the Lady Leopards by hitting the ball into the outfield. Reese Murphy (courtesy of Ayers), also makes another run for the Leopards after Ayers matches Brooks’ hit with another outfield ball.
Allison Murphy and Humphries also made two more runs by batting the ball into the outfield, displaying the team’s improvement in their offensive game at bats.
At the bottom of the fourth inning, Brooks led the Leopards in runs by putting one more point on the scoreboard, finishing the night with eight points on the Lions and leaving Franklin County pointless, leading to a mercy rule in the fifth inning.
The Lady Leopards went against the Ware County Gators on Friday and came out with a two point lead before going against the Pace Academy Knights in the Titan Tournament.
The game against Pace Academy proved to be a big one for the Lady Leopards, ending with a huge 11 point lead to finish off this week’s games.
