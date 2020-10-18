The Lady Leopards spent fall break getting ready for the first round of state.
The Lady Leopards face the first round of playoffs at home this week. Banks will face Callaway High School on Monday, October 19; game times are 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
During fall break, the team played three games. Coach Cronic added the three games to keep the momentum of winning the region title.
Banks faced Lumpkin early in the week with a win and final score of 9-8 at Leopard field. Leopards tallied three runs in the fifth inning with hits from Madi Cronic and Jacy Ayers. Several Lady Leopards got in on the hitting action with a total of 16 hits during the game; Marysa Rylee, Shelby Speed, Jodie Hood, and Katie Gooch all contributed. Kylee Brooks hit the game-winning run with a line-drive single in the bottom of the seventh. Ellie Presa led things off in the pitcher's circle for Banks. Cronic and Brooks each had two RBI's. Ayers and Alexus Humphries each had one RBI.
Banks faced Prince Ave later in the week with a loss and a final score of 7-2. Prince Avenue quickly took a home run lead, and Banks struggled to put runs on the board. Alexus Humphries led the way with multiple hits for the Leopards, and Madi Cronic and Shelby Speed helped the Leopards earn their only two runs for the game. Lindsey Crawford was in the pitcher's circle for the Leopards.
Banks faced Lumpkin County away win a loss and final score of 7-4. The Lady Leopards held the Indians to a close game until the end when Lumpkin finally pulled away in a late surge of hits. Banks had eight hits during the game, with multiple hits from Shelby Speed, Kylee Brooks, and Madi Cronic. Jacy Ayers was in the pitcher's circle for the Leopards; she had three strikeouts.
