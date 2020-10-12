The Lady Leopards volleyball team proved that their season wasn’t over yet, and earned a spot in the state playoffs by beating Rabun.
The girls needed to finish in the top four, and not only did they finish strong, but they also put up some impressive stats for a first-year team during the tournament.
Jadelyn McClure had two aces, two kills, eight digs, and 12 assists.
Addison Hoard had six kills and six digs.
Lola Pruitt had seven aces, six kills and seven digs.
Kamryn Grier had four kills, one dig and three blocks.
Coach McClure stated, “The girls came to win, it has been our goal to get into the state tournament and fight for it and accomplish it. In the last two weeks, we have been able to have some excellent practices, and we switched up our defense. I am beyond proud of these girls, to get a spot in the state playoffs is such an incredible accomplishment, and I couldn’t be more excited.”
State playoffs are October 20 and 21. The time and location will be announced later.
