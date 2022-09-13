The Lady Leopards volleyball team not only dominated the court this week with two wins against Stephens County, but raised $1,650 towards medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MCADD) awareness with the non-profit organization Minutes Matter.
The Lady Leopards faced off against Stephens County twice and won both rounds this week. The team also went against Jackson County on Tuesday, but despite their best efforts, they were not able to earn the victory. However, they earned something greater on their fundraiser night. The community came in droves to support their efforts towards MCADD awareness, and the Lady Leopards raised more than $600 over their total last year thanks to their help.
“I was blown away at the amount of support we received from our community at the fundraiser,” Coach Whittney LaHayne said. “We had an amazing turn out for our fundraiser match. This night would not have been possible without the support of our Banks County family and community. We want to thank everyone for their support and we hope to continue to exceed our goals each season!”
The Lady Leopards got their 11th win of the season on Tuesday night against the Stephens County Indians with a finishing score of 25-16 in the first set and 25-12 in the second set.
Lola Pruitt, Emmie Chitwood, Jadelyn McClure, and Addison Hoard led the offensive battle with 15 kills between them. Caitlin Bernier, Pruitt, and McClure also led the team in service aces.
On defense, the team overall made a huge effort to keep the ball in play and to maintain their lead on the scoreboard. Shayna Vickery, Bacey Ausburn, Hoard, McClure, and Chitwood racked up the most digs for the night, totalling 17 in all.
Their victory was then challenged by the Jackson County Panthers later in the night, and the Lady Leopards fought tooth and claw to secure another win for their record. The Panthers overpowered them in the end, but the Lady Leopards gave it their all before the end of the second set, concluding the game with 10-25 in the first set and 15-25 in the second set.
Hoard, Pruitt, and McClure once again led the offensive push to triumph with eight kills between them.
On defense, Ausburn, Vickery, Hoard, McClure, and Chitwood dived and crouched to put the ball back into play in a collective display of defensive aptitude.
“The girls played hard and were determined to win,” LaHayne said. “But the match against Jackson County was a different level of play compared to the Stephens County matches. The girls stepped up ready to meet Jackson at the beginning of the first set, but it wasn't enough to be successful.”
However, according to LaHayne, the Lady Leopards are not down for the count yet.
“We are still working on our overall mental toughness and keeping our determination throughout difficult matches,” LaHayne explained. “The next two weeks are going to be difficult as we step into our area matches. The girls have been practicing hard and preparing for these matches, and now we have to put what we have been practicing and working on to the test.”
The Lady Leopards rumbled with the Stephens County Indians a second time on Thursday for three scheduled sets. The Lady Leopards won every set that night with 25-19 in the first set, 25-19 again in the second set, and 25-21 in the third.
“The matches against Stephens County were good wins for us overall,” LaHayne said. “The girls played hard and were determined to win.”
McClure led the team that night in service aces, totalling seven throughout the three sets. At the net, McClure, Hoard, and Chitwood put points on the board for Banks County with 27 kills.
Lillee Parson, Ausburn, McClure, Hoard, Pruitt, and Vickery came in clutch with defensive digs to make sure that the Lady Leopards wouldn’t lose the ball on the court.
The Lady Leopards Volleyball team ended the week with two wins and one loss, bringing their season record to 12-7.
Next week, they will play all region games against Providence Christian Academy and Fellowship Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at East Jackson. On Thursday, Sept. 15, they will be up against Providence Christian Academy a second time, along with Union County at home.
