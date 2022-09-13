The Lady Leopards volleyball team not only dominated the court this week with two wins against Stephens County, but raised $1,650 towards medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MCADD) awareness with the non-profit organization Minutes Matter.

The Lady Leopards faced off against Stephens County twice and won both rounds this week. The team also went against Jackson County on Tuesday, but despite their best efforts, they were not able to earn the victory. However, they earned something greater on their fundraiser night. The community came in droves to support their efforts towards MCADD awareness, and the Lady Leopards raised more than $600 over their total last year thanks to their help.

