The Banks County High School Lady Leopards basketball team split their Thanksgiving break with a win against Lakeview Academy and a loss against North Hall during two away games.

The team won the away game matchup against the Lakeview Academy Lions with 50-43, followed by a loss against the North Hall Trojans with 55-43. The Lady Leopards are now 4-2 in the season and are looking to add to their win streak with two more showdowns this week.

