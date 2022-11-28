The Banks County High School Lady Leopards basketball team split their Thanksgiving break with a win against Lakeview Academy and a loss against North Hall during two away games.
The team won the away game matchup against the Lakeview Academy Lions with 50-43, followed by a loss against the North Hall Trojans with 55-43. The Lady Leopards are now 4-2 in the season and are looking to add to their win streak with two more showdowns this week.
VS LAKEVIEW ACADEMY: 50-43
The Lady Leopards won their away game against Lakeview Academy with a final score of 50-43.
The Lady Leopards traveled to Gainesville on Monday, Nov. 21, during their first day off for Thanksgiving break to go against the Lakeview Academy Lions on their court. They got off to a rough start in the first quarter, but closed the gap quickly to emerge victorious on the court, making this their fourth win of the season.
The first half of the game was fraught with challenges on both sides. The Lakeview Academy Lions led the Lady Leopards by 13-6 in the first quarter, a seven-point lead that the Lions had to fight past the Lady Leopards’ defense for. However, it wasn’t long until the Lady Leopards caught up with their adversary, pulling a three point lead at half time with 21-19.
The Lady Leopards led in points for the remainder of the night, though the Lakeview Academy Lions proved to be a worthy challenge. The third quarter ended with the Lady Leopards boasting a five point lead with 37-32, and the game ended with a hard-fought seven point lead finish of 50-43.
Addison Hoard was the biggest point-maker of the night with 12 points scored, along with Ryleigh Murphy and Valentina Torres, who both scored 10 points each. Madison Adams, Carlie Segars, Reese Murphy, and Maggie Irvin also put points on the board to help the Lady Leopards take home the victory.
Ryleigh Murphy and Hoard led the team in two-point shots with four successful attempts each, while Torres made the most three-point shots during the game with one successful attempt.
The team excelled in steals during the game, with Adams, Hoard, Torres, Nazli de La Garza, Reese Murphy, and Ryleigh Murphy securing the ball from the opposing team multiple times during their matchup. Segars, Hoard, and Reese Murphy also spearheaded the effort on rebounds.
VS NORTH HALL: 55-43
The Lady Leopards lost their second match of the season against the North Hall Trojans with a final score of 55-43.
The Lady Leopards once again traveled to Gainesville on Tuesday to face off against the Trojans for their final showdown during the Thanksgiving break. The entire game proved challenging for both sides, as each team would close in on the other before the buzzer sounded to signal the end of the quarter. But despite the Lady Leopards’ best efforts, the Trojans gained the upper hand in the final eight minutes of the game, finishing with a twelve point lead.
It was a neck-and-neck battle in the first half of the game. The North Hall Trojans led the Lady Leopards by 15-9 in the first quarter, with the Lady Leopards fighting on defense for possession. However, the Lady Leopards managed to pull ahead before half time with 23-22.
The Lady Leopards returned from the locker room, intending to finish the game out with another victory. By the end of the third quarter, it was still anybody’s game as the Lady Leopards had a one point advantage on the Trojans with 39-38. However, in the final minutes of the game, the Trojans pulled through with a rush of two-point and three-point shots, ending the game with a loss for the Lady Leopards with 55-43.
Despite the loss, the Lady Leopards put in the work for the night with their defensive strategies. Carlie Segars led on defense in the first half with rebounds, along with Addison Hoard and Reese Murphy. Hoard and Reese Murphy also gained steals, along with the help of Madison Adams.
Hoard, Maggie Irvin, and Gracie Marlow led the team in the second half with rebounds, while Reese Murphy, Ryleigh Murphy, and Segars managed to steal.
Hoard was the biggest point-maker of the night with 13 points, along with Reese Murphy with 12 points and Segars with 10 points. Valentina Torres, Nazli de La Garza, and Ryleigh Murphy also contributed to the final number on the scoreboard.
Segars had the highest two-point shot count of the game, excelling in close-range shots and layups. Reese Murphy had the highest three-point shot count with two successful attempts, attributing to her shot accuracy on the court.
This week, the Lady Leopards will be competing against Jackson County at home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, along with an away game against across-town rival Commerce on Friday, Dec. 2. Both games are set to begin at or around 6:00 p.m.
