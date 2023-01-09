The Lady Leopards basketball team pounced onto the court this week ready to take down any and every opponent that came their way. The team won their first region match against the East Jackson Eagles with a score of 64-37, and came back on Saturday to win their rematch against the Habersham County Raiders with a score of 52-41.

The Lady Leopards are now 15-3 in the season overall and 1-0 in the region playoffs.

