The Lady Leopards basketball team pounced onto the court this week ready to take down any and every opponent that came their way. The team won their first region match against the East Jackson Eagles with a score of 64-37, and came back on Saturday to win their rematch against the Habersham County Raiders with a score of 52-41.
The Lady Leopards are now 15-3 in the season overall and 1-0 in the region playoffs.
VS EAST JACKSON: 64-37
The Lady Leopards won their first region title game on Tuesday against the East Jackson Eagles with a final score of 64-37.
The Lady Leopards dashed onto the court in their usual Banks County blue hoodies for the 15 minute warmup, but made sure to do their traditional huddle to pump each other up for the game that would define their early advantage in the region competition. Kamryn Grier stood in the middle while the rest of the team crowded around, listening to what their peer had to say. With a final fist pump, they were all smiles as they entered the court to shoot some baskets before the tipoff.
The game had a rough start for both teams as two minutes went by without a goal, until Addison Hoard shot the first two points of the game with a successful layup. The momentum was finally up as both teams gained possession and rushed towards the goals with an intense desire to win. The first quarter went to the Lady Leopards as they had an eight-point advantage over the Eagles with a score of 15-7.
The Lady Leopards were on a roll as they almost doubled their score in the second quarter while only allowing the Eagles to gain nine additional points with a score of 29-16. The girls walked off to the locker room for a short break at halftime, confident that the break in momentum wouldn’t hinder their advantage.
The third quarter saw the Lady Leopards come back even stronger with another 21 points gained to the Eagles’ seven, ending the third quarter with a score of 50-23. With a 27 point lead, the Lady Leopards saw that their win was on the horizon as teeth met talons on the court.
Both teams scored the same amount of points in the fourth quarter, perpetuating the Lady Leopards’ 27 point lead. With the final two-point basket made by Maggie Irvin, the Lady Leopards exited the court the way they had entered, all smiles as they reigned victorious once again. This game marked the Lady Leopards’ seventh win in a row.
Grier was the biggest point-maker of the night with 25 points total, followed by Hoard with 19 points. Reese Murphy, Carley Segars, Madison Adams, Ryleigh Murphy, Valentina Torres, and Irvin also contributed with points scored toward the Lady Leopards’ total.
Grier and Segars also led the defensive play on the court with 17 total rebounds for Grier and 10 total rebounds for Segars. They also led in blocking, with six successful blocks for Grier and four successful blocks for Segars.
Hoard came up with the most assists for the team with five total. Adams, Hoard, and Ryleigh Murphy contributed to their advantage with two successful steals each, turning the ball over for more chances at the net.
VS HABERSHAM COUNTY: 52-41
The Lady Leopards won their rematch against the Habersham County Raiders on Saturday with a final score of 52-41.
The last time the Lady Leopards and the Raiders played, the Lady Leopards took the victory with a tremendous lead of 40-24. While their lead wasn’t as substantial this round, they still claimed their win with an 11 point lead.
The game started off with the Lady Leopards taking the tipoff as Carley Segars rose for the ball and aimed it towards Addison Hoard, but after a quick ball turnover, the Raiders gained the first couple of points of the game. However, after a foul was called against the Raiders, Kamryn Grier was able to make two successful free throws to even the score.
The Lady Leopards ended up taking the first quarter with 16-7 despite their rough start to the game. By halftime, they had gained an additional 10 points while the Raiders gained eight, finishing the first half with 26-15. By this time, the small crowd that had accumulated on Banks County’s side was fired up for their hometown team’s victory, and they cheered as the Lady Leopards left the court for their 10 minute break.
Upon their return, the Lady Leopards found that the Raiders were more aggressive in their gameplay as they shot successful three-pointers in quick succession, catching up to the Lady Leopards’ score quickly. The team then put their effort into hard-drive to combat the Raiders’ newfound gumption.
The Lady Leopards took the third quarter with 37-28 after Valentina Torres shot a successful three-pointer as the buzzer sounded, but the Raiders were beginning to close the gap. The last eight minutes would determine whether the Lady Leopards could sustain their lead for another win, or if the Raiders could manage to turn the game over in their favor.
While the Raiders managed to ourscore the Lady Leopards in the third quarter, the team made sure that they would maintain their lead and win the rematch. After a hard-fought eight minutes between the two determined teams, the Lady Leopards emerged victorious as Torres once again ended the quarter with a successful two-pointer. This marks the eighth game in a row that the Lady Leopards have won.
Hoard led the team in points with 12 total, followed by Grier with 11 points and Segars with 10 points. Ryleigh Murphy, Reese Murphy, Madison Adams, and Torres also contributed to the total points scored.
Grier had the most successful two-pointers with four total, while Hoard and Ryleigh Murphy led in three-point shots with two good attempts, along with Segars, Adams, and Torres who had one successful attempt each.
Segars, Grier, and Reese Murphy rallied the defensive effort with rebounds, blocks, and steals for advantageous turnover, getting the ball into the Lady Leopards’ possession.
Next week, the Lady Leopards travel to Blairsville to face the Union County Panthers in their second region match on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:00 p.m. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Lady Leopards return home for their third region match against the Athens Academy Spartans at 7:00 p.m.
