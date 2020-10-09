The Lady Leopards did it again and won the Region AA Title this past week at the region tournament. The Lady Leopards have won the region title three times in four years. Winning the tournament gave the Leopards a chance to host the state tournament's first round on October 19.
GAME 1 VS. ELBERT 26-10 (W)
The girls traveled to Union to play game one vs. Elbert. Banks tallied 13 runs in the top of the seventh inning. Banks put the pressure on Elbert County early with singles from Jacy Ayers and Shelby Speed. Madison Cronic, Alexus Humphries, and Speed delivered crushing doubles, but one of the best plays on the game was a grand slam home run by Madison Cronic.
Lindsey Crawford got the start and the win. She struck out four in the circle.
Banks tallied 20 hits during the game from multiple players, including Marrissa Rylee, Katie Gooch, Cronic, Ayers, Speed, and Humphries.
GAME 2 VS. UNION 8-2 (W)
Banks County knocked off the #1 seed Union with a massive win by getting things done early with a two-run homer by Alexus Humphries. A single by Shelby Speed and a double by Madison Cronic drove in the inning's 4th run.
Union scored two runs in the bottom of the 4th and 6th innings, but Banks rallied back with four more runs in the top of the sixth.
Katie Gooch and Marysa Rylee both reached base, which allowed Cronic to score on a double that put two more runs on the scoreboard. A deep line drive by Kylee Brooks scored Lindsey Crawford, which gave the Leopards an additional two more runs.
Jacy Ayers got the start and the win. She struck out ten.
Banks had nine hits in the game. Madison Cronic with two doubles and a single, Alexus Humphries with a home run and a single, and Kylee Brooks with two singles and hits from Shelby Speed and Marysa Rylee.
GAME 3 VS. ELBERT 7-5 (W) Region Championship Game
The Leopards came out ready to win the region championship by setting the tome with a double from Madison Cronic. Lindsay Crawford laid down a bunt, and Cronic was able to score.
Jodie Hood reached base on a single, and back to back doubles from Kylee Brooks, and Jacy Ayers put Banks County way in the lead. Singles from Alexus Humphries and a fielder's choice from Shelby Speed put more runs on the board.
Elbert came alive in the inning to put one run on the board, but Crawford and Ayers responded with multiple hits that put Banks up by 6. In the 5th inning, Banks struggled and allowed Elbert to gain three runs. Banks fought back with strong pitching from Ayers. Ayers finished the game with seven strikeouts.
The win gave the Lady Leopards the chance to host the first round of state at home on October 19 and 20. Game times to be announced later.
