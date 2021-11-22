The Lady Leopards faced East Hall this past week. It was a back and forth contest between the teams, with the Leopards only leading by two in the 1st quarter. At the end of the half, the Lady Leopards were leading 24-20.
With adjustments by the Vikings at the half, the Leopards put nine more points on the board, while the Vikings added seven. The biggest quarter for East Hall was the 4th with eleven points compared to Banks’s three.
The Leopards fouled to get possession, and Addison Hoard was the hero when she shot a three-pointer to tie the game and head into overtime. Hoard had 10 points for the game. The Leopards poured on the pressure and outshot East Hall to secure the win with a score of 47-45.
The game also gave Coach Steve Shedd his 100th career win for the Lady Leopards.
“It was a thrilling game for sure," the coach said. "The girls never gave up. They just kept giving everything they had to the game. It was a great game to win and be a part of."
Other scorers include Kamryn Grier had 14, Kylee Hopper had 11, Carley Segars had 8, and Kalyn Beasley had 4 points.
HABERSHAM
The team traveled to Habersham on Friday and lost a heartbreaker game in a score of 46-44.
‘The girls played tough," Shedd said. "We just have to work on starting the game with intensity and eliminating turnovers."
Top scorers of the game include Grier with 17, Segars with 9, Madison Adams with 8, Kalyn Beasley with 7 points.
WEST FORSYTH
The Lady Leopards traveled to Dawson County to face West Forsyth on Saturday and came away with a 59-46 loss. The tournament included teams from surrounding counties, including Dawson, West Forsyth, and Banks.
Top scorers included Grier with 14, Segars with 11, Hoard with 9, Beasley with 6 points.
On Monday, the team will return to Dawson to conclude the tournament with either a third or fourth-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.