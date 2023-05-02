The Commerce Lady Tigers’ soccer season came to an end after falling short 3-2 in a heartbreaker against Mount Vernon at Ray Lamb Field.
The match between the Lady Tigers and the Lady Mustangs was a constant back and forth battle all evening. At the half, the game was tied up 1-1.
Following the half, the Lady Tigers scored first and were in the lead 2-1. The Lady Mustangs immediately answered back with a goal and tied the game up 2-2.
With 20 minutes remaining in the game, the Lady Mustangs scored a goal and took the lead 3-2.
The Lady Tigers were unable to answer back and fell just short of a State Championship appearance. The Commerce Lady Tigers finished out the season 21-2 overall and 10-0 in region play, claiming the Region 8 1A D-1 title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.