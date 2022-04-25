The Banks County High School track and field participated in the Apalachee Back From Break event with Buck Ledford placing first in the 3200 Meter Run with a time of 91:47, followed closely by Pepper Davis with a time 10:46 in third place. Bradley Lewis placed first in the High Jump event.
Apalachee Back From Break results include the following:
GIRLS
•Madison Adams 200 Meter Dash 10th, 400 Meter Dash 5th
•Lola Pruitt 400 Meter Dash 9th
•Camdyn Poole 800 Meter Run 4th,
•Bonnie Sanchez-Rodriguez 800 Meter Run 7th
•Kylee Brooks 300 Meter Hurdles 9th
•4x100 Meter Relay Team 6th
•4x200 Meter Relay Team 6th
•4x800 Meter Relay Team 2nd
•Maggie Irvin High Jump 8th
•Jennifer Navas-Rojas Long Jump 9th
•Maria Lopez Long Jump 10th
•Shelby Speed Discus 3rd, Shot Put 6th
BOYS
•Shane Roberts 400 Meter Dash 6th
•Troy Loggins 400 Meter Dash 10th
•Chase Stephens 800 Meter Run 3rd
•Buck Ledford 3200 Meter Run 1st
•Pepper Davis 3200 Meter Run 3rd
•Henry Hughes 3200 Meter Run 8th
•4x100 Meter Relay Team 6th
•4x400 Meter Relay Team 4th
•4x800 Meter Relay Team 2nd
•Bradley Lewis High Jump 1st, Long Jump 9th
•Ethan Boswell High Jump 7th
•Andrew Shockley Shot Put 8th
