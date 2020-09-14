This past weekend, the Banks County High School cross country teams competed at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invite, which is run on the same course as the state meet. Both girls and boys teams competed in the small school division, A-AAAA.
The girls team was led by Alessandra Olivares, who has emerged as a top runner for the team. Overall, the girls ran a very tough course and gained some valuable experience. They finished 11th as a team.
The boys team, who are more experienced, came away with the Small School race team title. Buck Ledford was in control for the first two miles of the race and ended up finishing in 3rd. The team finished with 5 runners within the top 30 positions
Coach Foster stated this past weekend was not only great preparation for their upcoming state, but also for the state championship in November. The coach is extremely satisfied with their overall performance, and confident that with steady improvement, they will be able to finish strong and be more than competitive at the state level.
