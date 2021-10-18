Buck Ledford, a senior for the Leopard Banks County cross country team, placed first place last weekend at the Mountain Invitational held in Helen. Ledford continues to dominate for the team and the area.
"Buck just keeps dominating for us on the course," said Coach Jeremy Steinacher. "He is definitely a state contender",
The coach added, "Buck is 100 percent dedicated to this team and his teammates. He is the first person to arrive and the last person to leave. I am so grateful that I have got to coach him the past four years."
The team missed many of their key runners due to the fall break, but this did not stop the boy's team from finishing 6th out of 20 teams.
"They ran well," the coach said. "We had times slower than usual, but the course conditions were challenging. It was an event that had been rescheduled due to weather, and the course was muddy in some places.”
Top runners for the boy's team included Pepper Davis. Davis has been consistently finishing with top scores for the team. In addition, Chase Stephens, Nic Cotton, and Troy Loggins have also produced top finish times.
The girl's team only had three runners: Maggie Irvin, Melany Camarena and Alessandra Olivares. Freshman Maggie Irvine was the top girl for the Leopards in the event.
"Maggie has been running very well for us the last few races," said Steinacher.
Cross Country hosts senior night this week at home on Tuesday, October 19. The team will recognize several seniors for their hard work and dedication to the program.
