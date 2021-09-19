The Banks County High School Cross Country team participated in the Carrollton Classic on September 11 with the boy's team finishing second overall. Buck Ledford finished with a first place for all-state and as all-region runner. Ledford finished with an overall time of 17:00:91.
Coach Jeremy Steinacher stated that the team ran exceptionally well even though they were missing several runners.
"The race took place in Carrollton at the state course, which was a nice preview for November," he said. "The course is not easy, and I thought we ran really well, considering we were missing runners due to quarantine and homecoming. Our varsity boys ran really well, considering we were missing Bryson Banister. However, we still have room to improve, and we will get better by the end of the season. Many of our runners are new or are freshmen, and they are still trying to get the rhythm of a three-mile race."
Boy runners with top finishes included Pepper Davis, Chase Stephens, Troy Loggins, Nic Cotton, Mitchell Bowman and Cade White.
Girl runners with top finishes included Maggie Irvin, MaKayla Long, Melody Parker, Alessandra Olivares and Melany Camarena.
The team will participate in the North Oconee Invitational at North Oconee High School on September 25.
